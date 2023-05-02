Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Royals, 7:40

The Orioles just keep winning series after series. Baltimore will attempt to step toward a seventh consecutive series victory with a win tonight against Kansas City. Andrea previewed the series in detail earlier this morning.

The Orioles have yet to lose a series opener, and tonight does not appear to be a particularly strong test on paper. Still, there’s a reason they play the games.

Austin Hays will leadoff and play left field with Cedric Mullins stashed in the bottom of the lineup against a lefty. Adley Rutschman will handle catching duties, but James McCann will serve as the DH against Ryan Yarbrough. Yarbrough sits at 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA.

Jorge Mateo will look to continue his breakout season at shortstop, while Gunnar Henderson starts at third base. Ramón Urías and Ryan Mountcastle will handle the right side of the infield. Switch-hitting Anthony Santander will bat cleanup and play right field.

Kyle Stowers will begin the game on the bench with a lefty on the mound. Try to keep your jaw from hitting the floor.

Tyler Wells should give Baltimore some length against one of the worst hitting teams in baseball. The bullpen will be well rested behind him after yesterday’s day off.

Orioles Lineup

Austin Hays LF Adley Rutschman C Ryan Mountcastle 1B Anthony Santander RF Jorge Mateo SS James McCann DH Gunnar Henderson 3B Ramón Urías 2B Cedric Mullins CF

Starter: RHP Tyler Wells