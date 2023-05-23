Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Yankees, 7:05

Whatever happens these next three nights at Yankee Stadium, the Orioles have already clinched at least a break-even road trip, thanks to their three-game sweep in Toronto. But getting swept in their very next series would be a bummer of a way for the O’s to end the trip, so what do you say we win at least one or two, huh, guys?

Thanks to the newly balanced schedule cutting down on intradivisional matchups, this is the first of what will be just two trips to the Bronx for the Orioles this year, with the other set for early July. It’s also their first time facing the Yankees since the Orioles’ home-opening series, in which they won game one before dropping the next two.

Tonight’s pitching matchup, on paper, seems heavily weighted against the Orioles, with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole taking on Kyle Bradish. Then again, I didn’t think the O’s stood much chance of winning when it was Max Fried against Dean Kremer, or Kevin Gausman against, uh, Dean Kremer (sorry, Dean). And they won both those games. Perhaps someday I’ll learn that you can never count out the Orioles. They’re 15 games over .500 for a reason.

Still, Gerrit Cole has been his usual phenomenal self this season, entering tonight with a 5-0 record and a tremendous 2.01 ERA. He’s not giving up home runs and he’s still striking out a bunch of dudes. He’s been especially prolific at home, posting a minuscule 1.18 ERA and sub-1.000 WHIP in six starts. The Orioles’ bats will have their work cut out for them. It could be particularly tough sledding for Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander, who are each 3-for-17 lifetime against Cole.

Kyle Bradish will be making his third career start against the Yankees. In his most recent one Oct. 2, his final start of the 2022 season, he worked five innings without allowing an earned run, but walked five batters. He has faced the red-hot Aaron Judge three times, striking him out twice and walking him once.

Can the Orioles continue their road trip magic? Let’s find out together.

Orioles lineup:

CF Cedric Mullins

C Adley Rutschman

DH Anthony Santander

1B Ryan Mountcastle

2B Adam Frazier

LF Austin Hays

3B Gunnar Henderson

RF Terrin Vavra

SS Jorge Mateo

RHP Kyle Bradish

Yankees lineup:

2B Gleyber Torres

RF Aaron Judge

1B Anthony Rizzo

3B DJ LeMahieu

CF Harrison Bader

DH Willie Calhoun

SS Anthony Volpe

C Kyle Higashioka

LF Oswaldo Cabrera

RHP Gerrit Cole