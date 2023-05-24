Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Yankees, 7:05

The Orioles will look to rebound from a difficult loss and even their series with New York tonight at Yankee Stadium. Tyler Wells will take the ball and look to keep Aaron Judge and friends in the create-a-park ballpark.

Baltimore’s bats got to Gerrit Cole yesterday, and they will look to do the same today against Nestor Cortes. Cortes enters the game with a 4-2 record and a 5.21 ERA.

Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander will play the outfield for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman will hit second but James McCann will start behind the plate.

Joey Ortiz gets the start at the hot corner with Jorge Mateo playing short. Adam Frazier and Ryan Mountcastle will complete the infield for Baltimore.

Wells will start the game with a sub-three ERA (2.94). The Birds could use some length from Wells after Kyle Bradish lasted only five innings last night.

Orioles lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Adley Rutschman DH Ryan Mountcastle 1B Anthony Santander RF Austin Hays LF Adam Frazier 2B James McCann C Jorge Mateo SS Joey Ortiz 3B

Starter: RHP Tyler Wells