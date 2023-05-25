Orioles minor league recap 5/25: Winners at every level

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 9, Memphis Redbirds 7

Cole Irvin continued to pitch like he has since being sent back to Norfolk. The lefty was efficient, needing just 65 pitches to get through five innings and allow two runs, and he also didn’t walk anyone. But he also only recorded two strikeouts, and both of the hits he allowed were homers.

The bullpen was a mixed bag behind him. Spenser Watkins tossed two scoreless innings before struggling in his third. He recorded just one out in the eighth inning and was charged with four runs. Eduard Bazardo didn’t help much. He entered the mess, walked a batter, and then served up a bases clearing double before he was able to escape. At least Nick Vespi was able to get in and out of the ninth inning unscathed, snagging his fifth save of the season.

Lewin Díaz led the offense with a double, a two-run homer, a walk, and three RBI. Connor Norby had two hits, a walk, a run scored, and two RBI atop the lineup. Jordan Westburg was 1-for-4 with a walk. Mark Kolozsvary and newbie Joseph Rosa both recorded a pair of hits.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 9, Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 0

Two pitchers combined for this shutout. Garrett Stallings started and tossed five innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out seven to earn the win. Peter Van Loon followed with a four-inning save. He gave up just one hit and two walks while striking out six.

Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo combined for six hits, five runs, and five RBI in the top two spots in the order. One of Kjerstad’s knocks was a double, and Mayo launched his sixth homer of the season. Billy Cook went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Issac Bellony was 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

High-A, Game 1: Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 12, Aberdeen IronBirds 10

There was loads to like on the offensive side of things in Aberdeen’s first game of the day. Jackson Holliday kept crushing High-A pitching by going 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Max Wagner added two hits and two runs scored. A rehabbing Ramón Urías was hitless but he walked three times and scored twice. Hudson Haskin (also rehabbing) filled up the stat sheet with two hits, two runs and three RBI. Jud Fabian also had a big day by doubling for both of his hits, driving in three runs, and walking twice.

There was far less to like on the pitching side of things in Aberdeen’s first game of the day. Jersey Shore scored in four of their seven innings. Starter Alex Pham coughed up four runs in his 4.1 innings. Carson Carter was charged with two runs and recorded just two outs. Ignacio Felix took the loss by giving up five runs (four earned) in his two-thirds of an inning. And Dan Hammer allowed one run in 1.1 innings.

High-A, Game 2: Aberdeen IronBirds 4, Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 3

Fortunately, the pitching was able to bounce back in the nightcap. Jake Lyons was solid over five innings, giving up three runs on three hits, a walk, and seven strikeouts. Then Graham Firoved and Keagan Gillies each tossed one scoreless inning of relief to lock down the victory.

Fabian was the driving force for the lineup. He doubled twice more to get his OPS up to .835. Holliday went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored. Dylan Beavers and Frederick Bencosme had one hit each.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians) 3

Samuel Basallo and Creed Willems are a two-man offense for Delmarva. Basallo was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Willems was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and three RBI. Stiven Acevedo added a single, a stolen base, and a run scored.

Bradley Brehmer was able to succeed without missing many bats. Over 5.2 innings the 6-foot-6 hurler allowed just one run on three hits, no walks, and one strikeout. Yaqui Rivera let the lead slip away in his 1.1 innings. But Hugo Beltran was able to stabilize things over the final two innings while the offense clawed it right back.

