Thursday night Orioles game thread: @ Yankees, 7:05

Say what you want about the Orioles, but they are not boring. You really never know what you’re going to get game in and game out. Sometimes this is good, sometimes it is bad.

When last we saw Kyle Gibson he pitched seven strong innings against the Blue Jays with just one run and five hits allowed. In addition to just being plain good, his seven innings pitched gave the bullpen a well-needed rest. Since that game, the other four starters have put up three games of five innings pitched and one of 5.1. So, not great.

Of course, the lineup Gibson will face tonight is a bit different from the Blue Jays. He has not yet faced the Yankees this season.

On the mound for the Yankees is Clarke Schmidt, who the Orioles faced back in early April. They got to him for four runs in 3.1 innings. I wouldn’t mind seeing that again. Or maybe worse! Schmidt’s ERA is 6.00 and he’s been knocked around pretty good this season. I implore the Orioles go to ahead and treat him like the pitcher that he has been this year rather than flailing for the first several innings as they often do.

Can we please just get one game that isn’t stressful from start to finish? No? Well, I can hope.

Orioles lineup

1. Adam Frazier (L) 2B

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Anthony Santander (S) RF

4. Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH

5. Gunnar Henderson (L) 3B

6. Austin Hays (R) LF

7. Ryan O’Hearn (L) 1B

8. Ryan McKenna (R) CF

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

SP: Kyle Gibson (RHP)

Yankees lineup:

1. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B

2. Aaron Judge (R) RF

3. Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B

4. Harrison Bader (R) CF

5. Willie Calhoun (L) DH

6. Anthony Volpe (R) SS

7. Oswaldo Cabrera (S) 3B

8. Ben Rortvedt (L) C

9. Greg Allen (S) LF

SP: Clarke Schmidt (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!