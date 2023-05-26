Friday Bird Droppings: The Orioles aced their AL East road trip

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

I think we might officially be able to call it: the 2023 Baltimore Orioles are a pretty good team.

The O’s just continue to meet every challenge, to overcome every obstacle, to thrive when lesser teams would fold. If you thought their May gauntlet of 22 straight games against winning teams would wreck them, they’ve gone 12-7 in that stretch with only three to go. If you thought their intimidating six-game road trip against two AL East rivals would knock them back, the Orioles went 5-1, and were a poorly located Félix Bautista splitter away from a perfect 6-0 trip. They’ve won four straight series against teams in the AL East, the toughest division in MLB. The Orioles, once again, hold the second best record in baseball, and they’re closer to first place in their division than to third place.

Last night they sealed their latest series win with a brilliantly pitched 3-1 win over the Yankees, led by Kyle Gibson’s seven shutout innings. Stacey recapped the crisp rubber game victory, which improved the Orioles’ record to 33-17. They would be leading any division in baseball except their own. Stupid Rays.

The Orioles head back to Baltimore as conquering heroes, but another high-profile opponent awaits in the AL West-leading Rangers. It’s going to be a battle, and it won’t be an easy series for the Orioles to win. But at this point, is it wrong to expect that they will?

Links

Gibson tosses seven scoreless innings, Orioles claim 12th series with 3-1 win - School of Roch

An interesting nugget from last night’s game: it’s the first time in a decade that Kyle Gibson has started against the Yankees and his team has won. The 2023 Orioles are making the impossible happen every day, you guys.

Grayson Rodriguez was tipping his pitches. The Orioles rookie’s adjustment paid off quickly. - The Baltimore Sun

Grayson Rodriguez won’t magically become a dominant pitcher just because he tweaked his delivery a bit. But, hear me out: what if he does?

Orioles’ remarkable rebuild keyed by veterans as much as youth | FOX Sports

Of the Orioles’ three veteran outfielders, Grayson Rodriguez says, “when they’re up to bat, you know it’s probably going to be a piss missile.” Hey, should we nickname these guys the Piss Missiles? ... I’m being told no, we should not.

Baltimore Orioles Troll New York Yankees on Social Media After Comeback Win - Fastball

If you’re a fan of trolling the Yankees, this story is for you. Even more so if you’re a Swiftie.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Former Orioles born on this day include left-hander John O’Donoghue (54), and right-handers Gabriel Ynoa (30) and Stacy Jones (56).

The Orioles currently have a six-game losing streak in their May 26 games, and haven’t won on this date since 2014, when they pulled off a dramatic comeback victory in Milwaukee. The O’s trailed by two runs in the top of the ninth, with two outs and nobody on, against Brewers closer (and former Oriole) Francisco Rodriguez. But Jonathan Schoop homered, Delmon Young singled, and Nick Markakis delivered a clutch, game-tying double. In the 10th, Nick Hundley’s RBI single put the O’s ahead for a 7-6 win.

Random Orioles game of the day

On May 26, 1991, the Birds fell to the Yankees, 2-1, in an 11-inning contest at Memorial Stadium. In a reverse scenario from that 2014 game, it was the Orioles who let a lead slip away in the ninth and lost in extras. Starter Jose Mesa pitched seven shutout innings for the Birds, and Gregg Olson tried to get the six-out save, but faltered in the ninth when he allowed a leadoff homer to Mel Hall. Pat Kelly’s RBI double off Mike Flanagan in the 10th gave the Yankees the lead. The Orioles didn’t score after the third inning, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The loss dropped the Orioles to 13-27, and also dropped Johnny Oates to 0-3 as O’s manager after taking over for Frank Robinson, who had been fired three days earlier.