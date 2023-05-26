Orioles minor league recap 5/26: Rom gets rocked, Urías rehabs during winless night on the farm

Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds 10, Norfolk Tides 3

Memphis took it to Norfolk starter Drew Rom from the jump. Rom allowed four runs in the first, two more in the second, and exited after recording only five outs. Rom walked a pair before allowing three run-scoring singles in the first.

He picked up two quick outs in the second but allowed two more singles and a double. Rom exited after throwing 60 pitches (38 strikes).

Keegan Akin tossed a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Lewin Díaz broke the drought with a two run homer in the third. Connor Norby went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot and scored the only other Norfolk run on a late single by Daz Cameron. Jordan Westburg finished 0-for-5, but Josh Lester added a pair of singles in five trips.

Double-A: Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 4, Bowie Baysox 1

Chayce McDermott tossed five scoreless innings before running into trouble in the sixth. McDermott recorded two quick outs before allowing a single and a home run. The long ball chased McDermott from the game and handed Akron the lead for good. McDermott issued six free passes while striking out five.

Kade Strown replaced McDermott and allowed a solo shot before recording the final out of the inning.

TT Bowens provided Bowie’s only run with a homer in the fourth. Heston Kjerstad managed a double in four trips, and Coby Mayo reached once with a walk. Cesar Prieto finished 0-for-4.

TT Bowens is playing in his 8th game at the AA level. He’s hitting .429 and now has his second home run. pic.twitter.com/sjipjg9Y8Y — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) May 25, 2023

High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 5, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

Jackson Holliday stepped up with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, but the phenom went down swinging. Holliday did single, walk, and score a run in the contest.

Ramón Urías batted third and played third base in a rehab outing with the IronBirds. Urīas finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout. Jud Fabian picked up another double, but Max Wagner went hitless in four trips.

Aberdeen starter Cooper Chandler surrendered his first two runs on a home run in the third, and allowed three more on a pair of RBI-singles in the fourth.

Low-A: Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians) 2, Delmarva Shorebirds 0

Delmarva managed only two hits in the scoreless performance. Anderson De Los Santos doubled, and Elio Prado finished 1-for-4 from the leadoff spot. Samuel Basallo and Creed Willems both went hitless after leading the offense on Wednesday.

Juan Nunez turned in a respectable 4.1 innings with just one run allowed. Nunez struck out eight, walked three, and allowed the lone run on a bases loaded walk. Kyle Virbitsky, a Penn State product acquired in the Cole Irvin deal, tossed four scoreless innings in relief.

