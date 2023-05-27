Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs Rangers, 4:05

The Orioles have not lost a series since early May, when they dropped two out of three to the Braves on the road. But they have put themselves into a hole plenty of times recently. They have lost the first game of three out of the last four series. That included last night’s 12-2 debacle that resulted in Grayson Rodriguez being demoted earlier today.

It will be on Dean Kremer to help the team bounce back. The Orioles have won all four of his starts this month, and he owns a 1.96 ERA since the calendar flipped to May. Hopefully that serves to depress the ultra productive Rangers lineup.

Ramòn Urías returns to the Orioles’ starting lineup for the first time since May 8 as the Orioles face southpaw Andrew Heaney. That means that Gunnar Henderson heads to bench, where a late-game pinch-hit opportunity likely awaits. It’s a similar story for Anthony Santander. The switch hitter gets a day off for the first time in nearly four weeks, and it’s not a bad spot for it since he is 0-for-5 all-time against the Rangers starter.

The team will be back in the City Connect jerseys tonight, their second of nine appearances this season.

Orioles Starting Lineup

Cedric Mullins, CF Adley Rutschman, DH Austin Hays, LF Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Ramón Urías, 3B James McCann, C Adam Frazier, 2B Ryan McKenna, RF Jorge Mateo, SS

Dean Kremer, RHP (5-1, 4.61 ERA)

Rangers Starting Lineup

Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Nate Lowe, 1B Adolis García, RF Josh Jung, 3B Jonah Heim, C Josh Smith, LF Robbie Grossman, DH Leody Taveras, CF

Andrew Heaney, LHP (3-3, 4.13 ERA)