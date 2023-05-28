Orioles minor league recap 5/28: Westburg leads Tides’ offense in big win

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 11, Memphis Redbirds (STL) 6

This was a close one until the Tides broke out with a five-run eighth inning to pull ahead for good. Jordan Westburg (CC’s #6 prospect) hit his 13th home run of the season and fell a triple short of the cycle. Josh Lester also had a three-hit day and Lewin Díaz hit his ninth home run. Connor Norby (#9) went 0-for-5 from the top of the lineup.

Starting pitcher Ryan Watson lasted just 2.2 innings. He gave up four runs on four hits and three walks. Eduard Bazardo picked up the win with his 3.1 inning, one-hit effort. Logan Gillaspie got the save despite giving up two runs via two solo homers.

The Redbirds may not have won this game, but they got a good story out of it all the same. Large human Luken Baker hit his 15th home run off the year off of Watson despite breaking his bat! That is not something you see every day.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 3, Akron RubberDucks (CLE) 1

Starting pitcher Justin Armbruester had a nice night, pitching five shutout innings with three hits and two walks. He struck out six and his season ERA is down to 1.40 for the season in nine starts.

The Baysox scored their first run in the fourth when Billy Cook tripled and scored on a balk. Their other two runs scored on TT Bowens’s third home run of the season. Cesar Prieto, who had walked, was on base for the dinger.

Coby Mayo (#6) doubled and walked in the game. Heston Kjerstad (#10) was 1-for-4.

High-A: Jersey Shore BlueClaws (PHI) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

Jackson Holliday (#3) had a single in five plate appearances. In the other four, he struck out. I guess he’s only human after all. The IronBirds had eight hits in the game, one each for the first eight batters in the lineup. That includes prospects Dylan Beavers (#11) and Jud Fabian (#13). So sorry to batter number nine, Maxwell Costes.

Frederick Bencosme (#20) and the rehabbing Hudson Haskin (#17) added a walk to their one-hit days.

Starter Daniel Federman pitched 2.2 innings with no hits and two walks. Reese Sharp allowed two runs in relief and Carson Carter took the loss with one run allowed in two innings.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 7, Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE) 6

The Shorebirds withstood an eighth-inning rally by the Hillcats to hold on for their 23rd win. Starter Wyatt Cheney struck out seven in 3.2 innings but did give up three runs (two earned).

Leadoff batter Elio Prado had a big game with a double and a three-run homer that fueled the team’s four-run sixth inning. Samuel Basallo’s (#14) lone hit was an RBI single in that same inning. Douglas Hodo also had a two-hit night.

