Orioles-Guardians series preview: Where things should get a little easier for the Orioles

The Orioles managed to salvage a game against Texas after a pair of disappointing loses over the weekend. Sunday’s victory catapulted Baltimore back to second place in the American League. Of course, the win did little to close the gap in the AL East after another win by the Rays.

Baltimore held its own against several strong teams over the last two weeks. The schedule lightens a bit now with Cleveland coming to town for a three game set.

Game 1: Monday, 1:05. MASN

Starters: RHP Tyler Wells (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Allen (1-2, 3.31 ERA)

Tyler Wells ran into a buzzsaw his last time out against the Yankees. Wells allowed three home runs to New York and has struggled with the long ball all season. Wells routinely pounds the zone, so the occasional homer is never out of the question, but the righty could keep the ball in the ballpark with more regularity moving forward.

Fortunately for Wells, Cleveland ranks dead last in the majors with only 30 home runs on the season. The game appears to represent a prime bounceback opportunity for the former Rule 5 pick.

The Guardians will turn to Logan Allen to start the series. The rookie starter holds a 1.439 WHIP through six starts and has yet to allow more than three runs in an appearance. He completed six innings his last time out, but the Orioles could easily tap into the bullpen early if they drive up the pitch count against the 24-year-old.

Game 2: Tuesday, 7:05. MASN

Starters: RHP Kyle Gibson (6-3, 3.82 ERA) vs. RHP Cal Quantrill (2-3, 4.75 ERA)

I think it’s fair to say that Kyle Gibson has exceeded expectations so far this season. The 35-year-old has played the veteran role with ease, but he’s also been a pretty darn good pitcher for the Orioles. Gibson tossed seven innings of two-hit ball his last time out against the Yankees and has not allowed a homer in his last three starts.

Deep starts are always welcome for an Orioles team that always seems to find itself in close games. Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista have carried the load, but the Orioles would love to see some lower-leverage relievers close things out during this series.

Quantrill posted an impressive 15-5 record and 3.38 ERA after tossing 186.1 innings last season. The righty has struggled so far this year with a 5.02 FIP and a 31/18 K/BB ratio over 55 innings.

Game 3: Wednesday, 3:05. MASN

Starters: TBD vs. Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.04 ERA)

The Orioles optioned Grayson Rodriguez after the rookie failed to consistently locate his pitches during the young season. The rotation remains a bit of a question mark, but there are multiple candidates waiting at Triple-A. DL Hall, Drew Rom and Chris Vallimont all appear out of the question at this point. Bruce Zimmermann could pitch on regular rest this Wednesday, and Cole Irvin figures to return at some point.

The Orioles could also turn to Austin Voth. Voth delivered 3.2 innings of relief in place of Rodriguez and experienced success as a starter last season. Brandon Hyde said Voth would receive consideration to start Wednesday, but the Orioles are still considering their options right now.

Shane Bieber has mostly looked the part of a top of the rotation starter this season. The two-time All Star has worked late into several games while consistently providing Cleveland a chance to win.