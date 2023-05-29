Orioles minor league recap 5/29: Vallimont and Povich struggle as farm teams get swept

Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds (STL) 8, Norfolk Tides 2

Chris Vallimont couldn’t hold back the Redbirds offense on Sunday. The Cardinals affiliate scored three runs off Vallimont in the third inning, two in the fourth, and one more in the fifth inning on a solo home run. For Vallimont (2-1, 3.60) it was his tenth appearance this season and his worst one. Kyle Dowdy allowed a seventh run in relief, but he struck out an impressive five hitters in two innings. Darwinzon Hernández allowed one run, Memphis’ eighth.

Norfolk scored just two runs, but there were baserunners to go around. Joseph Rosa, a May 24 signing, hit an RBI double in the first and went 2-for-4, and the reliable Connor Norby singled in another run on a 2-for-5 day. Jordan Westburg (CC’s #6 prospect) gave no cause for complaint, reaching base twice with a single and a walk. Josh Lester singled and Lewin Díaz doubled. Catcher Mark Kolozsvary walked and singled. Shayn Fontana doubled and walked.

Double-A: Akron RubberDucks (CLE) 5, Bowie Baysox 4

Starting pitcher Cade Povich also had a rough day at the office. Povich gave up five runs in 4.1 innings while striking out six. He left the game with the score 4-3 Bowie, but Tyler Burch allowed two inherited runners to score. Connor Gillispie threw 3.0 scoreless innings after that.

The Baysox had gone up 4-0 with offensive contributions from unlikely sources: Donta’ Williams, hitting .150, hit an Earl Weaver Special, and Noelberth Romero, batting .136, singled in the fourth run. But the ‘Sox couldn’t do much against the back end of the Akron bullpen.

Newest member of MLB’s Top 100 Coby Mayo (Orioles #6) doubled. Heston Kjerstad (#10) was 0-for-4. César Prieto and John Rhodes went 1-for-4. Billy Cook doubled.

High-A: Jersey Shore BlueClaws (PHI) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 1

Jackson Holliday (#3)’s 44-game on-base streak came to an end on Sunday. As The Verge podcast put it, that just means a 45-game streak starts on Tuesday!

Aberdeen had just two hits on Sunday. Isaac de León tripled and Jacob Teter singled him home.

Jersey Shore didn’t muster up much offense, either, with five hits against Aberdeen, but they were well-timed. That included three singles in a two-run third inning against Ryan Long (3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 4 K, 2.27 ERA). Trace Bright, a fifth-rounder in 2022, threw four innings, allowing one run on a walk, a wild pitch, a balk and a single. Kind of crummy luck. Bright also struck out five. Keagan Gillies chipped in with a scoreless ninth.

Low-A: Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE) 2, Delmarva Shorebirds 1

Delmarva’s Deivy Cruz pitched a scoreless five-inning gem, a single his only hit allowed and three walks. Last year, Cruz pitched to a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts for the Shorebirds. Currently, his ERA stands at 4.60, so he’ll have to show more to get on the prospects lists, but this is encouraging. After Cruz, Juan de los Santos (1-4, 5.45) allowed two runs for the blown save/loss. César Alvarez pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Shorebirds drove in their one and only run in the first inning, when Angel Tejada and Carter Young (#28) strung together back-to-back doubles. Delmarva had only four hits against Lynchburg pitching: Tejada, Young, Anderson de los Santos and Victor González had one apiece. Creed Willems took an 0-fer (2 K’s). Names-to-watch Elio Prado, Samuel Basallo, and Douglas Hodo didn’t play.

