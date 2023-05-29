Monday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Guardians, 1:05

Memorial Day represents a time to reflect on those that paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country. It also marks the unofficial start of summer. The Orioles have played playoff-caliber baseball so far this season and will look to keep it up as the warmer months approach.

A hot-hitting Austin Hays will bat second for the Orioles in the first of three against Cleveland. James McCann will do the catching with Adley Rutschman receiving the day off for now.

Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna will join Hays in the outfield. Anthony Santander will bat third and DH. Ryan Mountcastle and Adam Frazier will make up the right side of the infield with Jorge Mateo and Ramón Urías taking the left side.

Tyler Wells will look to rebound after allowing three long balls to the Yankees his last time out. Cleveland ranks dead last in the league in homers, so hopefully Wells can keep the ball in the ballpark today.

The Orioles will face Cleveland rookie Logan Allen. Yes, there are multiple pitchers named Logan Allen.

Feel free to check out the series preview while you wait for the game, and I hope you all have a wonderful Memorial Day!

Orioles lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Austin Hays LF Anthony Santander DH Ryan Mountcastle 1B Ramón Urías 3B James McCann C Adam Frazier 2B Ryan McKenna RF Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: RHP Tyler Wells

Guardians lineup:

Steven Kwan LF Amed Rosario SS José Ramírez DH Josh Naylor 1B Gabriel Arias 3B Andrés Giménez 2B Myles Straw CF Will Brennan RF Cam Gallagher C

Starter: LHP Logan Allen