Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs Guardians, 7:05 pm

After a disappointing loss yesterday, the Orioles look to bounce back tonight with Kyle Gibson on the mound. Gibson is coming off of back-to-back stellar starts against the Blue Jays and Yankees in which he gave up just one run in 14 innings. His ERA dropped over those two starts from 4.67 to 3.82. Can he make it three great starts in a row?

If the Orioles are going to win tonight to force a rubber match tomorrow, they will have to do it without their star center fielder. Cedric Mullins has been placed on the injured list for at least the next few weeks. The Orioles weirdly signed Aaron Hicks to replace him, but for tonight at least it’s Mullins’s good buddy Austin Hays filling in for him. Hays has been great defensively in left this season. Let’s hope he hasn’t forgotten what it’s like to play center.

Cal Quantrill has been underwhelming this year, putting up at 4.75 ERA and 5.01 FIP. And the best news of all is that he is right-handed!

Orioles lineup

1. Adam Frazier (L) 2B

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Anthony Santander (S) RF

4. Austin Hays (R) CF

5. Gunnar Henderson (L) DH

6. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

7. Ramon Urias (R) 3B

8. Terrin Vavra (L) LF

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

SP: Kyle Gibson (RHP)

Guardians lineup

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

4. Josh Naylor (L) 1B

5. Josh Bell (S) DH

6. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

7. Will Brennan (L) RF

8. Mike Zunino (R) C

9. Myles Straw (R) CF

SP: Cal Quantrill (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!