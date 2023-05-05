Friday Night Orioles Victory GIF Party: Orioles chop Braves, 9-4

It is Friday night.

Despite going up against Atlanta ace Max Fried and his 0.45 ERA, the Orioles offense kicked the stuffing out of him, riding two home runs - including a grand slam - by Anthony Santander as well as a home run by Cedric Mullins to what is for this team a comfortable victory. Dean Kremer pitched well and the O’s nearly multiplied Fried’s ERA to five times what it started. It was pretty awesome.

The Orioles now have the second-best record in Major League Baseball.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.