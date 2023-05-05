 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Night Orioles Victory GIF Party: Orioles chop Braves, 9-4

You know what must be done

By Mark Brown
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It is Friday night.

Despite going up against Atlanta ace Max Fried and his 0.45 ERA, the Orioles offense kicked the stuffing out of him, riding two home runs - including a grand slam - by Anthony Santander as well as a home run by Cedric Mullins to what is for this team a comfortable victory. Dean Kremer pitched well and the O’s nearly multiplied Fried’s ERA to five times what it started. It was pretty awesome.

The Orioles now have the second-best record in Major League Baseball.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.

