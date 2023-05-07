Sunday morning Orioles game thread: at Braves, 11:35 AM

You know, before this Braves series started, I said that I’d be perfectly content with the Orioles winning one out of three.

They’ve done that. But now I’ve changed my mind, and I can’t help feeling like it’d be a disappointment if they settle for just one win. Especially after the O’s came tantalizingly close to a second one last night, only for the bullpen, with Yennier Cano unavailable, to let it slip away. And of course it had to be Kevin Pillar, an otherwise mediocre hitter who has an .880 career OPS versus the Orioles — his highest against any team by far — who socked the go-ahead home run for Atlanta. This guy. When the Orioles are playing in the 2050 World Series, their opponent will bring a 61-year-old Pillar out of retirement to hit six home runs against them.

At least we know that both Cano and Félix Bautista are available out of the bullpen today, and hopefully Tyler Wells will be able to hand them a lead. Wells has been solid in each of his five starts this season, with the Orioles winning all but one of them, though this Braves lineup may be his toughest test yet. He’ll oppose Bryce Elder, a 23-year-old in his first full MLB season, who has worked to a superb 1.75 ERA in six starts. These Orioles bats knocked around Max Fried and held their own against Spencer Strider, so hopefully they’ll be similarly on point against another menacing Braves starter.

In a series that features perhaps the two best catchers in baseball — Adley Rutschman and Sean Murphy — neither one is in the lineup today. It’s understandable, considering that last night’s game ended just about 13 hours before this one begins. But it’s a bummer for the national TV audience that will tune in to this game on NBC and Peacock. So grab your coffee and let’s get ready for some morning baseball!

Orioles lineup:

CF Cedric Mullins

DH Anthony Santander

1B Ryan Mountcastle

SS Gunnar Henderson

LF Austin Hays

2B Adam Frazier

3B Ramón Urías

RF Kyle Stowers

C James McCann

RHP Tyler Wells

Braves lineup:

RF Ronald Acuña Jr.

1B Matt Olson

3B Austin Riley

2B Ozzie Albies

LF Eddie Rosario

DH Marcell Ozuna

CF Michael Harris II

SS Orlando Arcia

C Chadwick Tromp

RHP Bryce Elder