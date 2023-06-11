Orioles minor league recap 6/11: Tides and Shorebirds fall in extra innings

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 4, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NYY) 2 (Game 1)

Triple-A superstar Jordan Westburg (CC’s #6 prospect) had just one hit in this game, but he made it count with his 17th home run of the season. He also walked. The team’s two other runs came thanks to three straight hits from Joey Ortiz (#7) (triple), Hudson Haskin (#17) (double), and Daz Cameron (single).

Colton Cowser (#5) and Connor Norby (#9) both had one hit in the game, with Cowser adding a single. Heston Kjerstad (#10) was hitless.

Drew Rom (#18) started and had an impressive eight strikeouts in five innings, but he gave up eight hits and walked four, which isn’t ideal. That he managed to only give up two runs is kind of a miracle.

Box Score

Triple-A: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 7, Norfolk Tides 6 - F/11 (Game 2)

The Tides rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to send the nightcap of the doubleheader into extra innings. But no Manfred Men could speed up the resolution as the teams played into the 11th before RailRiders finally walked off.

Starting pitcher Spenser Watkins put the Tides in an early hole with five runs in four innings, but the bullpen held them in check until extra innings, including one hitless inning apiece from Darwinzon Hernández and Logan Gillaspie.

The offensive star in this one was Robbie Glendenning, who launched two home runs as part of a three-hit day. Westburg had two hits as the leadoff batter. Kjerstad singled and walked and Ortiz had two singles. Cowser did not play.

Box Score

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 6, Erie SeaWolves (DET) 2

The Baysox scored three runs in the top of the first and never looked back. John Rhodes had three hits out of the cleanup spot, including a triple. Shayne Fontana also had a big day with two hits including a home run. He knocked in three.

Coby Mayo (#8) was hitless but walked twice. Cesar Prieto had one hit, as did TT Bowens.

Peter Van Loon started and gave up two runs in 3.2 innings. Garrett Stallings picked up the win by pitching the final five innings with just two hits, though he did walk four.

Box Score

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 11, Asheville Tourists (HOU) 1

It was a good old-fashioned beat down in Aberdeen last night. The IronBirds had 15 hits, including multi-hit games from Jud Fabian (#13), Jackson Holliday (#3), Creed Willems, Dylan Beavers (#11), Silas Ardoin, and Jacob Teter. Fabian and Willems each had a home run.

The offensive onslaught was in support of starting pitcher Alex Pham, who had a fantastic night on the mound. Pham pitched five no-hit innings with two walks and 11 strikeouts. Go on, Alex Pham!

Box Score

Low-A: Down East Wood Ducks (TEX) 7, Delmarva Shorebirds 5 - F/11

The Shorebirds took a 4-2 lead into the ninth inning, but Hugo Beltran blew the save in his second inning pitching. That sent the game to extras where the Wood Ducks prevailed in the 11th.

Bradley Brehmer started for the Shorebirids and did well, pitching 5.2 innings with just two runs allowed. He walked three and struck out seven.

Samuel Basallo (#14) and Noelberth Romero had two-hit games for Delmarva, with Romero picking up a double.

Box Score

