Tuesday Bird Droppings: Battle of the Birds

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! I hope that both you and the Orioles had a restful off day and are ready to face the Blue Jays starting tonight. The Orioles have the good fortune of missing Kevin Gausman this series, but the pitchers they will see are no slouches.

After thoroughly dominating the Royals, the Blue Jays will be a much tougher task. They are coming off of a series loss against the Twins, but took three out of four from the Astros because before that. They are currently in fourth place, five games behind the Orioles. But they are one of the better teams that the Orioles will face. The AL East could shift in a heartbeat.

If ever there was a time for the scuffling Ryan Mountcastle to have a resurgence, this series is it. He has been resting the past few days due to an illness, but reports are that he’s ready to go. And in his career, he has destroyed the Blue Jays. It would be a great sign if he can do some of that kind of damage in this series. Unfortunately for Mounty, two of the three pitchers this series are righties, which is not his strength.

Another boon for the Orioles this series is the current red-hotness of Gunnar Henderson. When the Orioles swept the Blue Jays in Toronto a few weeks ago, Henderson was still trying to find his way. In the 15 games since then, he is slugging .729! He’s just been named AL Player of the Week and is looking like the Gunnar we expected to see this season.

I am hoping the off day will perk up Adley Rutchman a bit. He’s awesome and I feel great about how often he gets on base. But over the last four weeks, his power has been disappointing. He was off all day Sunday so he’s had two full off days. I am not worried about him long term, but a few dingers and doubles against the Jays would be a welcome sight for sure.

Links

First 2023 MLB All-Star Ballot update - MLB.com

Adley Rutschman is leading AL Catchers in the first round of voting. Yes, there are two rounds. When did that happen? Anyway, go vote!

Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Carroll named Players of the Week - MLB.com

I don't know about you all, but I am truly ready for Hot Gunnar Summer.

Breaking down Orioles pitching prospect Chayce McDermott - The Baltimore Banner

Jon Meoli has a deep dive on Baysox pitcher Chayce McDermott. He's one of those pitchers who strikes out everyone but also walks everyone. Fingers crossed!

Irvin appreciates continuity between Orioles and top affiliate - MASN Sports

Cole Irvin is a likable human with many good things to say about the Orioles' organization.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You share a birthday with current Oriole, James McCann. McCann turns 33 years old today. Happy birthday to one of the elder Orioles!

Also born on this day in history are former Orioles Pedro Strop (38), Ernie Whitt (71), and Tom Gastall (b. 1932, d. 1956). Gastall was just 24 years old when his plane went down in the Chesapeake Bay.

On this day in 1999, the Orioles set the franchise record for most runs in a game as they defeated the Braves, 22-1. Cal Ripken went 6-for-6 with two home runs and starting pitcher Mike Mussina, batting in interleague play, knocked in more runs (2) than he allowed (1).