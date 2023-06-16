Orioles minor league recap 6/16: Grayson Rodriguez fans 11, Cade Povich strikes out 13

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 3, Worcester Red Sox 2

Grayson Rodriguez started and mowed down 11 batters over six innings. Rodriguez issued two walks, and both runs came via a long ball in the sixth inning. Rodriguez showed poise by completing the inning and giving himself a chance to earn the win.

.@G_Rodriguez16 exits the game after six innings as the pitcher of record. His line:



6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 K ⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽

96 pitches, 65 strikes



The 11 Ks ties a Triple-A career-high (May 17, 2022 at Charlotte)#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/Ir7GZytDl2 — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) June 15, 2023

A rehabbing Dillon Tate struck out two and walked a pair during 1.1 innings. Eduard Bazardo and Darwinzon Hernández completed a hitless appearance for the bullpen.

In his first game back on MLB Rehab, Dillon Tate earns a hold and strikes out two in 1.1 innings pitched.



Norfolk leads 3-2 into the bottom of the 8th.#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/VYJ9vdp9r9 — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) June 15, 2023

Robbie Glendinning launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to provide Norfolk a 3-2 advantage. The Orioles purchased Glendinning from the Royals last month after the 27-year-old shined with team Australia in the World Baseball Classic.

Glendinning’s blast plated Heston Kjerstad for the second time. Kjerstad scored the first run of the game with a solo shot in the fourth inning. Both Kjerstad and Glendinning finished 2-for-4.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 6, Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) 2

Cade Povich hit Rodriguez with a classic “anything you can do, I can do better.” Povich matched Rodriguez’s 11 strikeouts and tacked on two more during a 13 K and 0 BB effort. Thirteen strikeouts and zero walks... Now that’s pitching.

Povich tossed seven scoreless innings and did not allow a hit until the seventh inning. The lefty struck out the side in the first and second innings to start the game with six consecutive K’s.

Coby Mayo tattooed a ball over the scoreboard for a solo blast in the bottom of the first. Mayo finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.

John Rhodes and TT Bowens matched Mayo with a pair of hits. Bowens bumped the lead to four with a dinger in the sixth, and Rhodes extended the lead to five with an RBI-single in the seventh.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 4, Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) 3 F/10

Aberdeen allowed a run in the top of the tenth, but Creed Willems won the game with a two-run single in the bottom half. Willems finished 2-for-5 and recorded the only multi-hit game for Aberdeen.

Dylan Beavers drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly in the first. Luis Valdez evened the score at two with a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning.

Trace Bright failed to reach double-digit strikeouts, but the righty limited Brooklyn to a pair of runs over five innings. Cameron Weston only allowed one hit and struck out four during three scoreless innings of relief.

Low-A: Salem Red Sox 7, Delmarva Shorebirds 5

Salem prevented a clean sweep on the Baltimore farm. Starter Deivy Cruz turned in a quality outing with just one earned run allowed over five innings, but Juan De Los Santos coughed up five runs over the final three frames.

Delmarva matched Salem with seven hits. Carter Young and Adam Crampton both tallied two hits and worked a walk. Crampton tripled in a run in the second and Young doubled home a runner in the seventh.

Box scores can be found here

Friday’s Schedule