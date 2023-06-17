Orioles minor league recap 6/17: Coby Mayo and Dylan Beavers walk it off for Bowie and Aberdeen

Norfolk Tides vs Worcester Red Sox - PPD

Last night’s game between the Tides and Red Sox was postponed due to rain. It will be made up today as part of a single-admission doubleheader starting at 5:35 pm.

Bowie Baysox 3, Richmond Flying Squirrels (SFG) 2

The Baysox offense in this game was all Donta’ Williams through eight innings. In the second inning, he brought home John Rhodes on a sac fly. In the fifth, he tied the game at 2-2 with his third home run of the year. That’s where the score stayed until the bottom of the ninth when Coby Mayo (CC’s #8 prospect) walked the Baysox off with his 10th home run of the season.

COBY MAYO SENDS EVERYONE HOME! pic.twitter.com/alOGeQ7zW9 — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) June 17, 2023

Starting pitcher Garrett Stallings gave up two runs in five innings for the Baysox. He allowed just one hit and struck out six, but walked a whopping five. Peter Van Loon pitched four outstanding innings in relief and was awarded the win. He also gave up just one hit, but only walked one with seven strikeouts.

Box Score

Aberdeen IronBirds 3, Brooklyn Cyclones (NYM) 2

Another walk-off! Going into the ninth, the IronBirds had scored just one run on a homer from Jacob Teter. They went into the ninth down 2-1. Frederick Bencosme (#20) got the ball rolling with a single, pinch-hitter Jackson Holliday (#3) reached on an error, and Maxwell Costes walked to load the bases.

That set the stage for another pinch hitter, Dylan Beavers (#11). Beavers answered the call, singling to center field. Bencosme and Holliday scored to give the IronBirds a 3-2 win.

BEAVERS SENDS US HOME!

IRONBIRDS WALK IT OFF AGAIN pic.twitter.com/QRWsZmx7Ps — Aberdeen IronBirds (@IronBirds) June 17, 2023

Ryan Long started the game for the IronBirds and gave up just one run on six hits. He struck out five and had zero walks. Reliever Jake Lyons surrendered the second run.

Box Score

Salem Red Sox 10, Delmarva Shorebirds 6

Despite getting 14 hits in the game, the Shorebirds were not able to prevail. Five Shorebirds had two-hit games, including Samuel Basallo (#14). He singled, doubled, and walked. Isaac Bellony hit his first home run of the year as part of his two-hit game.

Starter Bradley Brehmer laid an egg with eight hits and two walks in five innings. Just three of his six runs allowed were earned as two errors were made in the five-run fourth. One was a throwing error by Brehmer himself. Relief pitcher Darlin Alcántara poured gas on the fire with three runs allowed in one inning.

Box Score

Today’s Schedule: