Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Cubs, 2:20

After last night’s loss in Chicago, the Orioles need a win this afternoon to avoid a series loss. It will be a tough task as the Cubs have activated Justin Steele from the IL to make the start. The lefty pitcher last pitched on May 31st and in 12 starts has a 2.65 ERA and 2.1 bWAR. The Orioles have deployed their lefty pitcher lineup, which means Adam Frazier, Ryan O’Hearn, and Josh Lester are on the bench. The only lefty is Gunnar Henderson, batting cleanup.

On the mound for the Orioles is Kyle Gibson. The Orioles have four of his past starts as he can generally be relied on to provide a solid but not spectacular performance. Gibson has struggled against lefties this year, who have a collective .850 OPS against him. The Cubs have one switch hitter and three lefties in the lineup, including the resurgent Cody Bellinger.

Orioles lineup

1. Austin Hays (R) LF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) DH

3. Anthony Santander (S) RF

4. Gunnar Henderson (L) 3B

5. Ramón Urías (R) 1B

6. Aaron Hicks (S) CF

7. James McCann (R) C

8. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

9. Joey Ortiz (R) 2B

SP: Kyle Gibson (RHP)

Cubs lineup

1. Mike Tauchman (L) CF

2. Nico Hoerner (R) 2B

3. Seiya Suzuki (R) RF

4. Ian Happ (S) LF

5. Dansby Swanson (R) SS

6. Cody Bellinger (L) 1B

7. Christopher Morel (R) DH

8. Yan Gomes (R) C

9. Miles Mastrobuoni (L) 3B

SP: Justin Steele (LHP)

Let’s go O’s!