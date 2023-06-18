Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread, at Cubs, 1:05 ET

So this hasn’t gone great, has it? It’s just one series, but the Orioles didn’t expect to lose two games in a row to an underperforming Cubs team. Well, when we pitch badly and they pitch well, that’s what can happen. Anyway, the season is long. Happy Fathers’ Day to all who celebrate and let’s go win one, shall we?

Playing the stopper is Dean Kremer, who, like Tyler Wells, has really come into his own this year as a guy who’s tough to beat. He’s thrown some stinkers, but for the most part, even when he doesn’t have his best stuff, he still makes it hard on hitters. Kremer got off to a terrible start this season with a 6.67 April ERA, but he put up a 2.45 mark in May. This month he’s got two good starts and one bad, a six-run pummeling in Milwaukee. His last time out, he struck out six and walked none in an 11-6 win over the Blue Jays, allowing only two earned runs over six innings.

The only Cubs with experience against Kremer are onetime Yankee Mike Tauchman (0-for-3) and Trey Mancini (1-for-6 against his old teammate).

Jameson Taillon is a guy the Orioles faced a few times while he was with the Yankees. The No. 2 pick in 2010 has struggled this season as a Cub, with a 6.70 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through his first 11 starts. Batters are hitting his cutter a a .375 clip. What IS working for Taillon, though, is a 2.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio and an 8.2 K/9. In his last start, he allowed three runs over six innings in a Chicago win over Pittsburgh.

Austin Hays is a happy 6-for-12 against Taillon. Santander is 2-for-12 with a homer. And Ramón Urias has three hits in nine at bats with a home run.

Orioles lineup

Austin Hays - LF Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - DH Ryan O’Hearn - RF Aaron Hicks - CF Ramón Urías - 3B Adam Frazier - 2B Josh Lester - 1B Jorge Mateo - SS

Gunnar Henderson was in this lineup until about 25 minutes before first pitch. There was no immediate indication from the team about why his status changed last minute.

Cubs lineup