Monday Bird Droppings: The Orioles streak of not being swept lives on another series

Hello, friends.

The Orioles did it! By winning Sunday’s game, they did not get swept. This means that their streak of series without having been swept rolls on. It’s now lasted the length of Adley Rutschman’s big league career, plus one more series before that. The last sweep happened May 13-15, 2022, against the Tigers. Let’s keep it rolling one more, O’s. The next one is a two-gamer against the Rays that starts on Tuesday.

As for Sunday’s beating of the Cubs, that was a 6-3 triumph that featured an Anthony Santander home run, some clutch hitting by Ramón Urías, and the usual back-end stalwards Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista combining for the final 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball. Check out Alex Church’s recap of the game for the lovely totals.

The win on Sunday puts the Orioles up to 44-27 on the season. With about 44% of the season’s games played, that’s a full-season pace of 100 wins. There is a whole lot to like about that. They are 10-7 in games since Cedric Mullins was hurt.

Things have not gone perfectly in this time, and perhaps you’d have rather seen the Orioles win another game or two over the softer part of the schedule they just finished, but there’s also a lot going right with these O’s and that’s helped them stay resilient through adversity.

Their reward for a decent-to-good three weeks is ... well, basically nothing. They’re just going to have to keep playing tough games. From now until the All-Star break, the Orioles only play three games against a team that’s currently more than one game out of a playoff spot. The strong start in the first 71 games won’t mean a whole lot in the end if it’s not followed by a strong 91-game finish.

Yesterday was a good day for the Orioles in putting games on their AL East rivals. The Rays lost to the Padres, the Yankees were swept in a doubleheader by the Red Sox, and the Jays lost a slugfest to the Rangers. This all puts the O’s five games back of the Rays, five up on the Yankees (!), and six ahead of the Blue Jays. Additionally, the O’s have a 3.5 game lead on the Los Angeles Angels within the wild card race. The Angels hold the second spot, with the Yankees in third, and the Jays on the outside looking in.

How are you going to spend this evening without Orioles baseball? Tell us in the comments below. I’m probably going to watch a little bit of a documentary about last year’s Tour de France, because that’s one of the kinds of dork that I am.

Around the blogO’sphere

Prieto, Armbruester, Fabian among host of minor league promotions (Steve Melewski)

Melewski broke news on Sunday evening about a bevy of players getting bumped up a level within the minors. Some people are convincing themselves that this presages Jordan Westburg joining the Orioles. I wouldn’t go that far.

Armbruester among O’s prospects staying in attack mode (Orioles.com)

Conveniently, another O’s beat writer, Jake Rill, had some notes about the just-promoted Justin Armbruester in his recent roundup.

Breaking down the Orioles decision to send pitching prospect DL Hall back to Sarasota (The Baltimore Banner)

It’s not every day that a pitching prospect gets dropped all the way to the complex league - although this did just happen to Toronto big leaguer Alek Manoah. It’s a weird thing to do. The Banner’s Andy Kostka goes through the rationale.

James McCann has ‘a new perspective on life’ since becoming a father of twins born in NICU (The Baltimore Sun)

A little posted on Father’s Day content for you. McCann’s celebration of Father’s Day included going on the injured list with a minor ankle injury.

McCann goes on IL, Henderson scratched (School of Roch)

It was reportedly only a stomach flu that’s hit the clubhouse that took Gunnar Henderson out of yesterday’s Orioles lineup. Also, with McCann to the injured list, the latest catcher to appear for the team is... José Godoy? Sure, good luck, man. I hope there’s less temptation to play him at first base or designated hitter.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

There are a number of former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: 2022 one-gamer Cody Sedlock, 2017 four-gamer Logan Verrett, 2004 nine-gamer Val Majewski, 2001-03 pitcher Willis Roberts, 1988-89 outfielder Butch Davis, and 1955-57 pitcher Don Ferrarese. Today is Ferrarese’s 94th birthday, so an extra happy birthday to him.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: mathematician Blaise Pascal (1623), baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig (1903), novelist Salman Rushdie (1947), singer-songwriter Paula Abdul (1962), actress Zoe Saldana (1978), and rapper Macklemore (1983).

On this day in history...

In 1846, a baseball game was played that’s recognized as the first officially recorded and organized game of baseball. In Hoboken, New Jersey, the New York Base Ball Club defeated the Knickerbockers by a 23-1 score.

In 1865, Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for all remaining enslaved people in Texas. The day of Juneteenth came to be celebrated by those freed resulting from the Civil War, celebrations that were carried on by their descendants. In 2021, this day became a federal holiday.

In 1960, NASCAR held its first race. The inaugural race took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a track still used by NASCAR for two big events each year and recognized as the home track of the organization.

In 1978, the Garfield comic strip entered syndication.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on June 19. Have a safe Juneteenth.