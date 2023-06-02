Orioles minor league recap 6/2: Westburg launches leadoff homer in Norfolk win

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 5, Gwinnett Stripers (Braves) 2

Jordan Westburg kicked off the first inning with a bang. Westburg led off with a solo shot to immediately provide Norfolk the lead. Westburg added a double in the sixth and eventually came around to score on a two-bagger by Josh Lester. Joseph Rosa finished 1-for-3 and plated a pair with a single and a sacrifice fly.

He does it again! @jordan_cw21 launches his 15th home run of the season to lead off for the Tides' offense!



It's also Westburg's 7th first-inning home run, which leads the International League @CowserColton is tied for 2nd with four (hey colton )#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/KSBVE5VGXv — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) June 1, 2023

Ryan Watson started and allowed a pair of runs over five innings. Bruce Zimmermann was originally scheduled to start, but MASN’s Roch Kubatko tweeted that Norfolk had reshuffled its rotation. He also added that Joey Ortiz has been out of the lineup with an illness.

Nick Vespi picked up the save with two scoreless innings. Vespi has yet to return to Baltimore this season, but the 27-year-old could certainly play a factor at some point this year.

Double-A: Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 6, Bowie Baysox 5

Coby Mayo and Cesar Prieto both drove in runs with singles in the seventh, but Bowie failed to complete the comeback. Donta’ Williams shined with a 3-for-3 effort, and Heston Kjerstad hit 1-for-5 from the leadoff spot.

Catcher Tim Susnara drove in the first two runs with a double in the second. Susnara finished 2-for-4, and Billy Cook went 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored.

Houston Roth allowed a pair of runs in four innings. He struck out four and walked two.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 1, Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 0

Maxwell Costes drove in Silas Ardoin in the top of the second. As it turned out, that’s all Aberdeen needed. The IronBirds tallied only three hits all night, but the number bested Hudson Valley’s two knocks.

Jean Pinto kept Hudson Valley off the board through the first four innings. Pinto struck out six, and allowed only one hit. Dan Hammer, Ignacio Feliz, and Graham Firoved completed the shutout

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals 8, Delmarva Shorebirds 7 F/10

Delmarva failed to score in the top of the 10th, and Elijah Green scored the winning run for Fredericksburg in the bottom half.

Angel Tejada went 2-for-4 and scored three times. Isaac Bellony drove in a pair with a 2-for-4 effort.

Starter Moises Chace allowed a pair of runs in the first, two more in the second, and one more in the third before exiting early.

