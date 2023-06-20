Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Rays, 6:40

Catching the Rays has felt nearly impossible at times this season. Just about every team in the league has struggled to beat Tampa, so the Orioles will just need to do it themselves.

The Rays enter this game after a day off and two consecutive losses in San Diego. Tampa Bay is the only team in the league that has yet to lose three straight this season. You can read more (not so fun for Orioles fans) facts in the series preview.

Baltimore can trim Tampa’s advantage in the loss column to two with a victory tonight. Kyle Bradish will look to keep one of the best offenses in baseball off the scoreboard.

Gunnar Henderson returns after missing Sunday’s game with the stomach flu. Henderson will DH with Ramón Urías playing third base and Jorge Mateo taking short. Ryan O’Hearn and Adam Frazier will complete the infield.

Aaron Hicks will continue to fill in for Cedric Mullins in centerfield. Austin Hays will take left field with Anthony Santander handling right. Adley Rutschman will bat second and catch Bradish.

Tampa starter Tyler Glasnow got a late start to the season but has limited opponents to three runs or less in all four starts. He sighted some mechanical issues after allowing three runs in 5.1 innings against Oakland, so it’s possible that the issues persist into tonight’s contest.

Orioles Lineup:

Gunnar Henderson DH Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander RF Ryan O’Hearn 1B Austin Hays LF Aaron Hicks CF Adam Frazier 2B Ramón Urías 3B Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: RHP Kyle Bradish

Rays Lineup:

Yandy Díaz 1B Wander Franco SS Luke Raley RF Randy Arozarena LF Harold Ramírez DH Josh Lowe CF Isaac Paredes 3B Taylor Walls 2B Francisco Mejía C

Starter: RHP Tyler Glasnow