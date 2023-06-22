Orioles minor league recap 6/22: Mullins and Mountcastle begin rehab with Norfolk

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 8, Nasvhille Sounds (Brewers) 3

Give me all of the rehabbing big leaguers! Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle were both in the lineup. Mullins hit a two-run homer from the lead-off spot and had an assist in center field. Mountcastle, on the other hand, struggled with an 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, plus a fielding error at first base. Just knocking some rust off!

Colton Cowser homered, walked, and scored twice. Connor Norby was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, three RBI, and a run scored. Jordan Westburg added a single. Heston Kjerstad was 1-for-4 with a double. César Prieto singled and stole a base.

It was a parade of familiar names on the mound. Grayson Rodriguez started, tossing 92 pitches over 4.1 innings. The big righty allowed one earned run on four hits, three walks, and four strikeouts. Darwinzon Hernández followed two-thirds of an inning to nab the win. Dillon Tate gave up yet another run, this time on two hits and a strikeout in his lone inning. But after that Easton Lucas, Mychal Givens, and Nick Vespi all tossed scoreless frames to close out the win.

Double-A: Altoona Curve (Pirates) 3, Bowie Baysox 2 — Game 1

It was a tough start for Cade Povich, emblematic of the lefty’s up-and-down season thus far. In his last outing, he threw seven scoreless. This time he allowed three runs on three hits, two walks, and four strikeouts on 61 pitches in 2.2 innings. But reliever Tyler Burch was good! He gave up just one hit over 3.1 scoreless innings.

The offense had only three hits. Jud Fabian got his first Double-A homer. Shayne Fontana and Tim Susnara both doubled. Billy Cook added his 12th stolen base of the season after reaching base on an error.

Double-A: Altoona Curve (Pirates) 1, Bowie Baysox 0 — Game 2

Connor Gillispie was great in this game. He pitched an abbreviated complete game. In six innings the righty allowed one run on one hit, no walks, and five strikeouts. That one hit was a solo home run to the very first batter he faced. After that, he retired 18 consecutive, and unfortunately he did so in a losing effort.

Bowie’s bats just went quiet. They had three hits (all singles) and four walks, but went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. The singles came from Cook, Coby Mayo, and Randy Fiorentino.

High-A: Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals), Aberdeen IronBirds — Game 1

High-A: Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals), Aberdeen IronBirds — Game 2

Both sides of this doubleheader had to be cancelled due to rain. According to the Wilmington Blue Rocks Twitter account, they will not be made up.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds —, Augusta GreenJackets (Braves) —

More bad weather, this time on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, got this game canned as well. This one is also being “cancelled” with no plan for it to be made up.

Box Scores

Thursday’s Schedule