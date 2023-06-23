Orioles minor league recap 6/23: Coby Mayo overshadows underwhelming rehab performances

Triple-A: Nashville Sounds (Brewers) 7, Norfolk Tides 1 —Game 1

A doubleheader after clinching a playoff spot is a bit of a tough draw. The Tides, somewhat predictably, got off to a slow start in the first of two.

Drew Rom allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings. The lefty struck out eight compared to just one walk, but he did allow a pair of homers.

Mychal Givens turned in another somewhat disappointing rehab appearance. Givens allowed a pair of hits and plunked a batter. He struck out one but failed to complete a full inning. Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins combined to go 0-for-7 with a pair of strikeouts.

Heston Kjerstad provided the lone bright spot with a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 3, Nashville Sounds (Brewers) 0 — Game 2

Mullins snuck in an extra at bat as the designated hitter in the second game but was eventually replaced by Jordan Westburg. Mullins flew out in the first, but Cesar Prieto drove in a pair after a double by Kjerstad.

Prieto delivered the third and final run with a solo shot in the third inning.

Justin Armbruester allowed only two hits over five scoreless innings. Armbruester struck out seven and walked two. Joey “still in the organization” Krehbiel tossed a clean sixth,

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 9, Altoona Curve (Pirates) 8

The Baysox bounced back after a scoreless effort on Wednesday. Peter Van Loon picked up the victory with five innings of one run ball. Unfortunately, Garrett Stallings let the Curve back in the game with four runs allowed in two-thirds of an inning.

Bowie’s offence carried the team to victory with 12 hits. Coby Mayo posted a monstrous 3-for-5 with two doubles and a dinger. Billy Cook and TT Bowens both went 2-for-4 with homers, while Donta’ Williams and John Rhodes also recorded multi-hit games.

Jud Fabian had a night to forget with an 0-for-6 from the leadoff spot.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 6, Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) F/10

Jacob Teter tied the game with an RBI-single in the eighth inning. Teter drove in another with a double in the tenth, and finished 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs.

Frederick Bencosme bested Teter with a four hit effort. He drove in a pair and scored once. Jackson Holliday went 0-for-4 but scored after a walk. Dylan Beavers doubled and scored in four trips, and Max Wagner finished 1-for-5.

Low-A: Augusta GreenJackets (Braves) 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 4

Delmarva took the lead with a three-run fourth, but Darlin Alcántara allowed a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth. Trendon Craig and Noelberth Romero recorded four of Delmarva’s six hits.

Delmarva scored two of its runs on fielding errors and plated another with a double steal after a strikeout.

Juan De Los Santos struck out eight in only 3.2 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks.

