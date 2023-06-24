Orioles minor league recap 6/24: Fabian stars as Bowie mounts big comeback win

Triple-A: Nashville (Brewers) 10, Norfolk Tides 2

Cedric Mullins did not play in this game, fueling speculation that the Orioles might activate him after just three rehab games with the Tides. Ryan Mountcastle, who has not been on the injured list for as long as Mullins, is still working on his rehab. Here’s the thing about that: He’s hitless in 11 at-bats after going 0-3 in this one. If it makes you feel any better about him, he drew a walk last night. No, it doesn’t make me feel better either.

This one turned into a clunker in the fourth inning, when starting pitcher Chris Vallimont melted down and gave up five runs in the inning. The pitching staff stunk overall. On the bright side, unless you’re a Noah Denoyer dead-ender, nobody who gave up the runs is an important prospect. Denoyer allowed a run in 1.1 innings, giving up a hit and a walk, though he did strike out two batters.

Jordan Westburg did not do anything to quiet the “Why isn’t this guy in Baltimore?” questions - all the louder since last night’s Orioles game turned abruptly south after a baffling blown play by Adam Frazier. Westburg blasted his 18th home run of the season, one of two hits on the game. Heston Kjerstad doubled early and was hit by a pitch later; he’s got a 1.095 OPS after 15 Triple-A games. Colton Cowser and César Prieto each took an 0-4.

Norfolk box score.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 7, Altoona (Pirates) 6 - 10 innings

This was a glum one for the first five innings for Bowie, as they trailed 3-0 after one inning and 5-0 after four. Starting pitcher Chayce McDermott was unable to complete the first inning, giving up two hits and two walks and also throwing a wild pitch. All three runs in the inning were charged to him. Not a good night for the guy the O’s got from Houston for Trey Mancini last year.

It seems that the Baysox just needed to wait it out until Curve starting pitcher Anthony Solometo was no longer in the game. Solometo, who received an overslot bonus as a second round pick by the Pirates in 2021, has made it to Double-A after dominating High-A as a 20-year-old. He struck out six Bowie batters in five innings Friday, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk.

Then, Altoona went into its bullpen, and things got better for Bowie. They rallied over three innings to tie the game in the eighth, sending it into extra innings, where outfielder John Rhodes broke his 0-for with a single that scored the zombie runner. Baysox reliever Connor Loeprich kept the Curve from scoring their own zombie, including a play where that runner was thrown out at home.

By the end of the game, Jud Fabian had three hits, including a double and his second Double-A homer in five games. Fabian stole a base too. He’s a fun prospect on the farm this year. Coby Mayo was on base three times, picking up two hits and a walk, keeping his OPS above 1.000 over 65 games. Pretty good.

Baysox box score.

High-A: Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd. rain

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader today.

Low-A: Augusta (Atlanta) 3, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

18-year-old catching prospect Samuel Basallo accounted for both of the Shorebirds runs by hitting a pair of solo home runs, his seventh and eighth dingers of the season. That’s about all there is to say about this game. Delmarva’s offense had some other chances, but batters went 0-7 with RISP.

Shorebirds box score.

**

Saturday’s Scheduled Games