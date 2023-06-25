Orioles minor league recap 6/25: Mountcastle continues to rehab, Mayo continues to rake

Norfolk Tides 5, Nashville Sounds (MIL) 3 - F/11

The Tides trailed 2-0 after five but tied the game in the eighth and went ahead for good in the 11th on a balk of all things. Thanks, Nashville!

The offense got 10 hits in the game with who else but Jordan Westburg (CC’s #6 prospect) leading the way. Westburg went 3-for-5, all singles. He also stole a base. César Prieto had two hits and has looked pretty good at Triple-A so far. Colton Cowser (#5) led off and was 1-for-6.

Heston Kjerstad (#10) and the rehabbing Ryan Mountcastle were both hitless, though Mounty did pick up two walks which is pretty impressive for him. He has yet to get a hit in four Triple-A games.

The game had a scary moment when Connor Norby (#9) fouled a ball off his shin and had to come out. No word yet on how serious it is. All the best thoughts for Connor.

It was a bullpen game for the Tides with Nick Vespi picking up the win after pitching the final three innings. He gave up one run, unearned, when the Manfred Man came in to score in the 10th inning.

Box Score

Bowie Baysox 15, Altoona Curve (PIT) 1

Oh hello, Baysox offense! Good to see you. The offense scored all 15 runs in the first five innings. Twice they scored five in an inning. From the top of the lineup, Jud Fabian (#13) continued to enjoy his time at Double-A with a home run and a walk, while second batter Coby Mayo (#8) had a three-hit day that included his 14th home run of the season. Mayo has been on an absolute tear lately and his OPS is now up to 1.038.

Coby Mayo just loves hitting against Altoona! pic.twitter.com/cgsG1JBY6l — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) June 24, 2023

The big RBI guys were Zach Watson, who hit a grand slam and took a bases-loaded walk, and Anthony Servideo, who picked up four RBI with his three singles.

Carlos Tavera started the game and completed five innings with just one unearned run allowed. Houston Roth picked up a save with four shutout innings to close things out.

Box Score

Aberdeen IronBirds 6, Wilmington Blue Rocks (WAS) 1 (Game 1)

The IronBirds scored three runs in the top of the first and never looked back. Six of the team’s seven hits came from the 2, 3, and 4 hitters as Jackson Holliday (#3) singled and walked, Dylan Beavers (#11) went 3-for-3 with a double and walk, and Creed Willems had two singles from the cleanup spot.

Max Wagner (#16) and Frederick Bencosme (#20) were both hitless. Wagner did walk and steal his 20th base of the year. Ryan Higgins, a 9th-round pick in 2021, hit a homer.

Starting pitcher Ryan Long struck out six batters in four innings. He gave up three hits including a solo home run.

Box Score

Wilmington Blue Rocks 5, Aberdeen IronBirds 4 - F/8 (Game 2)

The IronBirds scored four runs in the top of the first inning and then went quiet, allowing the Blue Rocks to come all the way back and defeat them in extra innings.

Wagner and Bencosme both doubled as part of two-hit games with Bencosme also taking a walk. Holliday tripled and walked.

Starting pitcher Juan Nuñez made his Aberdeen debut and he probably wishes it went better. He gave up four runs in just 3.2 innings thanks to four hits and three walks.

Box Score

Delmarva Shorebirds 4, August GreenJackets (ATL) 3 - F/10

The GreenJackets held a 3-1 lead after six innings but the Shorebirds scored single runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings to tie it, setting up Anderson De Los Santos’s walk-off single in the 10th.

Samuel Basallo (#14) picked up two hits and walk with two RBI from the DH spot last night, while 18-year-old catcher Brayan Hernández homered as part of his two-hit day.

Zack Showalter made his Delmarva debut last night after being recently promoted from rookie ball. He gave up one run in 3.2 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Box Score

