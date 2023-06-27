Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs Reds, 7:05

After an unexpectedly good (if rain-shortened) start from Cole Irvin, to this point the weakest link in the rotation, the Orioles will try to clinch this series against Cincinnati behind their best starter, Tyler Wells. Wells continues to lead all MLB pitchers with a 0.88 WHIP, to go with a nice 3.22 ERA and a .185 opposing average against. His only weakness has been the home run ball, a category in which he’s among the five worst pitchers. That said, it’s much less of a problem given his absolute stinginess with baserunners, plus the Reds’ scant 54 home runs this year against right-handed pitching, 22nd in MLB.

Wells is coming off one of his worst starts of the year, in which he allowed four runs against Tampa Bay over five innings with two more home runs allowed. That said, the Rays offense has given plenty of pitchers fits this year, and two of those runs were unearned. None of the Reds have faced the Orioles righty before except Luke Maile, 0-for-1.

The Reds will pitch a second consecutive left-hander, the rookie Andrew Abbott, making just his fifth career start. A 2021 second-round draft pick out of Virginia, Abbott has started his big league career 3-0 with 22 strikeouts in 23.2 innings and just a 1.14 ERA. The first three starts were dominant, but in his last appearance he allowed three runs over six innings against the Rockies while striking out 10. As effective as Abbott’s been, all three home runs hit against him have been by right-handed hitters. That’ll be good news for Austin Hays, who’s leading off today.

Orioles lineup

1. Austin Hays LF

2. Adley Rutschman C

3. Anthony Santander DH

4. Gunnar Henderson 3B

5. Aaron Hicks CF

6. Ramón Urías 1B

7. Jordan Westburg 2B

8. Ryan McKenna RF

9. Jorge Mateo SS

Reds lineup

1. TJ Friedl CF

2. Matt McLain SS

3. Jonathan India 2B

4. Elly de la Cruz 3B

5. Jake Fraley RF

6. Joey Votto 1B

7. Spencer Steer 2B

8. Will Benson LF

9. Luke Maile C