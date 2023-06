It is Saturday morning.

The Orioles have taken the opener of their series against the Giants by a 3-2 score even though they only got four hits. Gunnar Henderson delivered the go-ahead home run against excellent Giants starter Logan Webb. Dean Kremer went six innings, then Danny Coulombe, Yennier Cano, and Félix Bautista finished off the victory.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.