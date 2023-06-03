Orioles Game #58 Game Thread: at Giants, 10:05

High up on the list of potential Orioles fan agonies is going up against a pitcher who used to be an Oriole, was bad here, and then goes on to dominate the O’s. Saturday night offers us that kind of agony as Alex Cobb, 5.10 ERA as an Oriole, is set to pitch for the Giants against the Orioles on this one.

Times have gone better for Cobb since leaving Baltimore. In the three seasons since, he’s got a 3.60 ERA. The 2023 campaign is Cobb’s best yet in terms of his park- and league-adjusted ERA+ - he has a 141 ERA+, meaning he’s 41% better than the average pitcher. Not bad for his age 35 season. Cobb’s even got a complete game shutout under his belt this year, an April 24 domination of the Cardinals.

Most recently, Cobb was torched in his last start for seven runs in four innings by the Brewers. It is going to be a lot more fun to stay up and watch this one if the Orioles offense can do that against Cobb.

Kyle Bradish pitches for the Orioles. We saw last night another reminder that if the day’s Orioles starting pitcher has a good six inning outing, that usually means a good outcome is strongly possible in the game. Dean Kremer seemed to be in trouble at different points last night but never got hurt too bad. If Bradish can do at least that well, that will also make it more fun for those of us back on the east coast who choose to stay up and watch this one. I have no choice myself: I’ve got to write the game recap here.

Orioles lineup

Adam Frazier - 2B Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - DH Austin Hays - LF Gunnar Henderson - 3B Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Aaron Hicks - CF Ryan O’Hearn - RF Jorge Mateo - SS

Best of luck to Bradish with O’Hearn in right field behind him.

Giants lineup