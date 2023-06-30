Friday night Orioles game thread: vs Twins, 7:05

Adley Rutschman will serve as the designated hitter tonight despite the off day yesterday. Anthony Bemboom will bat ninth and start behind the plate.

Jordan Westburg is out of the lineup with Adam Frazier playing second and Ramón Urías starting at third. Gunnar Henderson gets the nod at short, and Ryan O’Hearn will play first base.

Anthony Santander will take right field with Cedric Mullins in center. Austin Hays will bat fifth and play left field.

Dean Kremer gets the start for Baltimore. The Orioles will look to provide Kremer some run support against Pablo López. López holds an inflated 4.41 ERA, but the righty possesses top of the rotation stuff.

Check out Tyler Young’s series preview, and enjoy the game!

Orioles Lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Adley Rutschman DH Anthony Santander RF Ryan O’Hearn 1B Austin Hays LF Gunnar Henderson SS Ramón Urías 3B Adam Frazier 2B Anthony Bemboom C

Update: The start of tonight’s game will be delayed due to rain