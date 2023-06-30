Kremer struggles with command, Pablo López shuts down Orioles

You can try to blame the rain or the city connect uniforms, but the Orioles never showed up in this one. Dean Kremer struggled from the jump, the offense wasted early opportunities, and Baltimore never put up a fight during an 8-1 loss against the Twins.

Kremer never demonstrated a strong command for his pitches. Several misfires led to deep counts, and middle-middle pitches resulted in long balls. Kremer’s seven earned runs tied a career high from his rookie season, and the abridged outing required six innings of work from the bullpen.

Carlos Correa kicked off the game with a single to center. Kremer recovered with a pair of strikeouts but faltered after that. Minnesota used a pair of two-out singles to pick up its first run of the game.

Kremer retired the first two outs in the second, but professional hitter Joey Gallo absolutely crushed a 3-2 fastball over the right field scoreboard. The ball sat right over the heart of the plate, and Gallo sent it 395 feet from the dish for a 2-0 lead.

Baltimore used an infield single and a pair of walks to load the bases in the second, but Cedric Mullins flew out on the first pitch. The frame represented a golden chance for the Orioles to even the score, but the aggressive approach did not pay off for Cedric Mullins.

The Twins broke the game open with crooked numbers in the third and fourth innings. Leadoff walks rarely lead to zeros, and the recipe did not serve Kremer well tonight. Byron Buxton took the free pass, stole second, and scored the third run on an Alex Kirilloff single.

Kremer generated a pop out for the first out of the inning but then proceeded to groove a 3-2 cutter right down the middle to Max Kepler. Simply put, Kepler did not miss. The ball sailed over the wall and the Twins jumped to a commanding 5-0 lead.

Kremer walked Gallo to start the fourth and plunked Correa right after. Brandon Hyde had little interest in turning to the bullpen that early, but the pair of free passes pushed him over the edge. Bruce Zimmermann replaced Kremer and allowed both inherited runners to score. Kremer’s final line included 3 IP, 7 hits, 7 runs, 2 walks, a HBP and 5 strikeouts.

Zimmermann managed a clean fifth, and the Orioles turned to Nick Vespi in the sixth. Vespi tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. The latest addition to the bullpen definitely earned some respect from his skipper tonight.

Cionel Pérez posted a zero in the ninth. The Orioles could look to make a roster move after utilizing Zimmermann and Vespi for multiple innings today, but it would be a shame to see Vespi go after he answered the call tonight.

Adley Rutschman finally put the Birds on the board with a solo shot in the bottom half. The ball just cleared the wall, and the homer brought the score to 8-1. The long ball marked the lone blemish against Minnesota starter Pablo López. López limited the Orioles to only three hits over six frames.

The blowout led to some bizarre antics from our favorite former players with MASN. The three-man booth of Jim Palmer, Ben McDonald and Kevin Brown ripped a shot of Woodford Reserve in the sixth inning. McDonald called a pair of innings from the bird bath section and found his way to a light beer or two. A former MASN broadcaster must have encouraged the trio to please drink... responsibly.

The game marked the second poor start for the Orioles after Kyle Gibson allowed six runs over 4.2 innings against the Reds. Kyle Bradish will look to get the Orioles back in the win column tomorrow afternoon.