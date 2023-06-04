Orioles minor league recap 6/4: Grayson and Cowser return to Norfolk’s lineup

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 9, Gwinnett Stripers (ATL) 2

Grayson Rodriguez made his first start since his demotion from the Orioles; it was good and bad. The good: Rodriguez pitched six shutout innings with six strikeouts and just one hit allowed. The bad: He walked five batters. That’s something he’ll want to improve, I’m guessing.

On offense, Colton Cowser (CC’s #5 prospect) is back! He eased back into games by starting at DH and batting leadoff. He singled twice in three at-bats before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. I know I’m not the only one hoping he gets back into the groove quickly for a possible call-up to the Orioles.

Connor Norby (#9) and Jordan Westburg (#6) both reached base twice. Norby singled and homered while Westburg doubled and walked. Lewin Díaz hit his 11th home run of the year.

Double-A: Harrisburg Senators (WAS) 13, Bowie Baysox 4

The Bowie pitchers had a very bad time last night. That started with Cade Povich (#12), who gave up a whopping nine hits and two walks in just three innings. That resulted in six runs, though just five were earned on account of an error by Donta’ Williams.

Shoutout to Tyler Burch, the only of the three relief pitchers to not allow a run.

The Baysox had seven hits in the game, two from rehabbing outfielder Hudson Haskin (#17). This was his ninth rehab game between Aberdeen and Bowie; he should be back with Norfolk soon. Heston Kjerstad (#10) had just one hit, a double. César Prieto had a single in four at-bats and Coby Mayo (#8) was hitless but picked up a walk.

High-A: Hudson Valley Renegades (NYY) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

Trace Bright started the game with 3.2 scoreless innings, four strikeouts, and only one hit. But five walks necessitated an early exit from the game. The pride of Team Great Britain, Ryan Long, entered the game with a two-run lead but blew it in the eighth by allowing two runs.

You’re not going to win many games with only four hits, especially when they are all singles. Two of the Birds’ hits were from Jud Fabian (#13). Jacob Teter and Creed Willems picked up the other two. The IronBirds’ two runs were scored on a bases-loaded double play ball and a sac fly. Very exciting.

Max Wagner (#16) and Jackson Holliday (#3) were both 0-for-4 from the top of the lineup, with Holliday striking out three times.

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals 7, Delmarva Shorebirds 1

Juan De Los Santos gave up five runs in 1.2 innings and that was pretty much the end of things for the Shorebirds. Deivy Cruz pitched four innings in relief with just one run on three hits. He struck out six.

The Shorebirds had eight hits and three walks, but they left 10 runners on base and were just 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Samuel Basallo played first base and had one hit in five ABs. Toby Welk and Anderson De Los Santos both had two hits.

