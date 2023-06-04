Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Giants, 4:05

There has not been much offense to speak of this weekend in San Francisco. The two teams have combined for nine total runs in 19 innings of baseball. The lineup that the Orioles are trotting out today does not promise to improve things much in that regard.

Gunnar Henderson is not in the starting lineup after he was removed from Saturday’s game with back discomfort. For now, it does not sound like an IL stint is on the horizon, but a lot can change with an off day Monday.

For today, Josh Lester will man the hot corner. The 28-year-old has been productive with Triple-A Norfolk this season, owning a .282/.339/.549 batting line with 14 home runs, 19 walks, and 53 strikeouts. He came to the Orioles organization this past offseason after spending the rest of his career in the Tigers organization. He got into two games with Detroit a season ago but is still chasing his first big league hit.

Aaron Hicks is 3-for-7 with two walks in an Orioles uniform. That’s enough of a sample size to boost him to the fifth spot in this depressed lineup put forth by Brandon Hyde. All signs point to Hicks being the team’s everyday center fielder in Cedric Mullins’ absence. Hoo boy!

Ryan Mountcastle is the only position player in the Orioles lineup today whose first name does not begin with the letter A or J. This fact matters to no one, but it is a fact nonetheless.

Anyway! It would be nice to win this one and head to Milwaukee on a happy flight. Let’s go, boys!

Orioles Starting Lineup

Adam Frazier, 2B Adley Rutschman, DH Anthony Santander, RF Austin Hays, LF Aaron Hicks, CF Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Josh Lester, 3B James McCann, C Jorge Mateo, SS

Tyler Wells, RHP (3-2, 3.29 ERA)

Giants Starting Lineup

LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B J.D. Davis, 3B Wilmer Flores, DH Blake Sabol, LF Mitch Haniger, RF Patrick Bailey, C Casey Schmitt, SS Brett Wisely, 2B Austin Slater, CF

Anthony DeSclafani, RHP (4-4, 3.48 ERA)