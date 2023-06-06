Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Brewers, 7:40 ET

Tonight in Milwaukee, it’s a matchup a lifetime in the making. Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías will play against his younger brother, Brewers second baseman Luis, for the first time in their big league careers.

The two were denied the chance last April, when the Brewers visited Baltimore, because Luis was on the injured list. Then they were supposed to be teammates for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic this March, only for Ramón to have to back out because of insurance issues. But finally, they’ll meet on a major league field as opponents. This is going to be fun...or, if you’re a member of the Urías family, nerve-wracking.

Each brother comes in to the series with something to prove. Ramón is looking to get his bat going, as he’s just 2-for-21 in eight games since returning from the IL. Meanwhile, Luis, who just returned from a hamstring strain and has played just two games this season, is looking for his first hit of 2023.

The Orioles are back to a traditional 13-pitcher, 13-hitter roster after optioning Terrin Vavra to Triple-A Norfolk and activating Danny Coulombe from the bereavement list this afternoon. The off days yesterday and last Thursday have allowed the O’s to skip the fifth spot in their rotation, temporarily giving them a nine-man bullpen. Let’s hope they don’t need all nine of them in this game.

Orioles lineup:

2B Adam Frazier

C Adley Rutschman

RF Anthony Santander

LF Austin Hays

CF Aaron Hicks

1B Ryan Mountcastle

3B Ramón Urías

DH Ryan O’Hearn

SS Jorge Mateo

RHP Kyle Gibson

Brewers lineup:

LF Christian Yelich

1B Jon Singleton

C William Contreras

DH Rowdy Tellez

RF Brian Anderson

3B Abraham Toro

2B Luis Urías

SS Brice Turang

CF Joey Wiemer

RHP Freddy Peralta