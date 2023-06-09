Friday night Orioles game thread: vs Royals, 7:05

The Orioles are back home after a 3-3 road trip and could really use a convincing win tonight. With Tyler Wells on the mound against the Royals, they just might get it. I’d love nothing more than a lopsided win as the two teams battle it out on Apple TV in front of a national audience.

Let’s go O’s!

Orioles lineup

1. Austin Hays (R) LF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Anthony Santander (S) 1B

4. Aaron Hicks (S) CF

5. Ramon Urias (R) 2B

6. James McCann (R) DH

7. Gunnar Henderson (L) 3B

8. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

9. Ryan McKenna (R) RF

SP: Tyler Wells (RHP)

Royals lineup

1. Nick Pratto (L) LF

2. Salvador Perez (R) C

3. Vinnie Pasquantino (L) 1B

4. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) SS

5. MJ Melendez (L) RF

6. Maikel Garcia (R) 3B

7. Michael Massey (L) DH

8. Drew Waters (S) CF

9. Nicky Lopez (L) 2B

SP: Daniel Lynch (LHP)