It is Friday night.

The Orioles are back home in Baltimore and celebrated with a 3-2 win. Austin Hays homered and doubled, while Gunnar Henderson had three hits and two stolen bases. Tyler Wells pitched into the seventh inning. La Roca y la montaña teamed up in the eighth and ninth to nail down the win. They now have back-to-back wins for the first time since May 25th.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.

GIFs!!