Saturday evening Orioles game thread: vs Twins, 4:05

Part of the Orioles’ success this year has been their ability to avoid lengthy losing streaks. They’ve dropped three in-a-row heading into tonight’s matchup, which ties their longest skid of the season. Three games is nothing to worry about, simply a rough patch. Four, for whatever reason, feels a bit more dire.

Fortunately, Kyle Bradish is feeling himself lately. He has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts. The way in which he’s done that has varied, including a seven-inning outing against the Rays in which he managed just one strikeout. Considering the high K-rate of the opposing lineup tonight, such a low volume of punch-outs here would probably be alarming.

Orioles Starting Lineup

Cedric Mullins, CF Adley Rutschman, C Anthony Santander, DH Ryan O’Hearn, 1B Austin Hays, LF Gunnar Henderson, SS Aaron Hicks, RF Jordan Westburg, 3B Adam Frazier, 2B

Kyle Bradish, RHP (4-3, 3.75 ERA)

The rookie Westburg is back in the starting lineup, batting eighth and playing third. Adam Frazier is the second baseman for the second night in a row, which sends Ramón Urías to the bench. Gunnar Henderson is the shortstop for the third straight game, perhaps an indication of Brandon Hyde’s view of Jorge Mateo at this point, particularly against right-handed starters.

Twins Starting Lineup

Carlos Correa, SS Edouard Julien, 2B Byron Buxton, Dh Alex Kiriloff, 1B Royce Lewis, 3B Max Kepler, RF Christian Vázquez, C Joey Gallo, LF Michael A. Taylor, CF

Bailey Ober, RHP (4-4, 2.97 ERA)