Tuesday Bird Droppings: Adley put on a show despite early exit

Good morning, Birdland!

Well, he only lasted one round, but it was a really fun round. Adley Rutschman blasted 20 home runs from the left side of the plate, and then parked seven more from the right side in extra time. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to beat out top-seeded Luis Robert Jr., but it was one of the most memorable moments from an exciting Home Run Derby.

Rutschman will also be remembered for two other things: having his dad serve as derby pitcher (cute!) and that headband (CUTE!). We love someone that both cares for his family and remains a fashion icon.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. went home the winner, a surprise to no one as the legacy slugger was seemingly designed in a lab to hit baseballs really, really far. He topped Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the all-AL East final.

Next up on the event list for All-Star week is the game itself. Rutschman will take part, but not until later in the evening as he made the AL squad as a reserve. Austin Hays won’t have to wait, though. He’s the junior circuit’s starting center field, batting seventh, so we should get to see him for at least a few innings.

There is no such guarantee that both of the Orioles’ pitching representatives (Félix Bautista and Yennier Cano) will make an appearance. There are 13 healthy pitchers on the AL’s roster. We know Gerrit Cole is starting, and one would assume that both Luis Castillo and George Kirby (the two Mariners in the ‘pen) will also toss an inning each. It’s anyone’s guess how Dusty Baker will manage the other six frames.

Hopefully they all get in, play well, and stay healthy. But if any of them remain on the bench, from the fan perspective anyway, it’s nice to know we don’t have to hold out until the one lone Oriole makes a rare on-camera appearance. There will be plenty of opportunities to spot the black and orange throughout the evening.

The game is supposed to start at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, but you know there will be a whole bunch of pre-game malarkey that pushes that back at least a few minutes.

Links

To Hays, All-Star honor means ‘brotherhood’ with elites | MLB.com

It’s pretty clear from the video of Brandon Hyde telling the team who would be going to the All-Star Game that there is a lot of love for Austin Hays in their locker room. He’s had a long climb to get to this point, fighting through injuries and some uneven play, and now he’s starting the Midsummer Classic. That’s dreamlike stuff!

Bradfield: “I have no concerns about going up to the next level and not having success” | Roch Kubatko

Oodles of quotes from one of the newest members of the Orioles organization. He certainly doesn’t lack confidence, which should serve him well as he (hopefully) begins to climb the minor league ladder. He’ll need to agree and sign a contract first, but that has usually been a quick process for top picks in the Mike Elias era.

Adley stuns Derby crowd from the left ... and the right | MLB.com

This was as fun as a first-round exit gets. Rutschman was great, and he put on a show!

Why Seattle Mariners trade fit could be playoff-contending Orioles | Seattle Sports

It should be said that this is just a proposal that J.P. Morosi is making. There is no reporting here, but rather seeing what pieces fit together. In short: The M’s have good, young pitchers, but need hitters. The O’s have good, young hitters, but need pitchers. These two teams should talk. The logic is there, and the Orioles definitely need to add to their pitching staff if they are serious about contending. But I won’t believe that they are willing to make that sort of move until they do it.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Zach Clark is the only former Oriole born on this day. The UMBC alum turns 40 today. He pitched in just one big league game, which came in 2013 with the O’s.

This day in O’s history

1968 - Earl Weaver manages his first game with the Orioles, defeating the Senators 2-0 as Dave McNally pitches a two-hit shutout.

1987 - Billy Ripken joins his brother, Cal Jr., in the Orioles’ starting lineup. O’s manager Cal Sr. becomes the first person to manage two sons in the majors.