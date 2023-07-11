Celebrate Adley’s switch-hitting Home Run Derby flex with this new shirt

In this year’s All-Star Home Run Derby held in Seattle, the only one of the eight competitors to bat left-handed was Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Just for fun during his bonus time, the switch-hitting Rutschman turned around and batted right-handed, totaling 27 home runs, third among the competitors in the first round. He was up against one of the two above him, but what a flex.

Our friends at BreakingT are out with a new Orioles shirt design to celebrate the O’s switch-hitting catcher, showing off the two sides of the same guy, Adley Crushman. One of them homers from the left side. The other homers from the right. The right-handed one probably wishes the Orioles hadn’t moved the left field fences so far back and raised them so high. He’s not the only one.

This MLBPA-licensed design is available in sizes small through 3XL, with youth sizes also available, as well as a women’s v-neck, and for anyone who wants to stay warm when the Orioles return to late October baseball, a hoodie as well. A purchase through the link below generates a commission for your hard-working Camden Chat site manager, i.e. me. Thank you.