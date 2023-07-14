Friday Night Orioles Victory GIF Party: O’s beat Marlins, 5-2

It is Friday night.

The Orioles started the second half of their season by overcoming however much the City Connect jersey curse exists, turning Adam Frazier’s first-ever multi-home run game in his career into a 5-2 victory over Miami. The Marlins had reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara starting the game and it didn’t matter; Dean Kremer outpitched him.

The Orioles are now 20 games over .500 and they are 1.5 games back of the Rays for the lead in the American League East.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.