Saturday night Orioles game thread: vs Marlins, 7:05

The Orioles won’t end the day in first place of the AL East as the Rays already won their first game of the day, but drawing within just one game is on the table. So, let’s go get a W, guys!

Kyle Gibson heads to the hill. He started the O’s first half finale on Sunday, and it went well. Over seven innings the veteran righty allowed just two runs on three hits, a walk, and 11 strikeouts against the swing-happy Twins. A repeat tonight would be just fine.

Braxton Garrett takes the ball for the Fish. The 25-year-old was tremendous in June, allowing seven earned runs and holding opponents to a .188 batting average over 28.1 innings. But his two starts in July have been less dominant.

The O’s will have to earn every base against him. Garrett has the lowest walk rate per nine innings in the league and also the best strikeout per walk rate. That said, the former first-round pick does serve up oodles of hard contact, so there is plenty of production to be found.

Orioles Starting Lineup

Austin Hays, LF Adley Rutschman, C Anthony Santander, 1B Ryan Mountcastle, DH Aaron Hicks, RF Cedric Mullins, CF Jordan Westburg, 2B Gunnar Henderson, 3B Jorge Mateo, SS

Kyle Gibson, RHP (9-6, 4.60 ERA)

It’s a righty-heavy lineup to face Miami’s southpaw starter. Ryan Mountcastle goes right back to the clean-up despite not starting a major league game since June 8, but he has crushed lefties to the tune of a 1.029 OPS this season.

Ramón Urías and James McCann are the only two right-handed bench options. Urías has reverse splits this season, so it makes sense that Henderson gets the start at third base instead.

Marlins Starting Lineup

Luis Arraez, 2B Jorge Soler, DH Bryan De La Cruz, LF Jesús Sánchez, RF Yuli Gurriel, 1B Jean Segura, 3B Joey Wendle, SS Nick Fortes, C Dane Myers, CF

Braxton Garrett, LHP (5-2, 3.70 ERA)