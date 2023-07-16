Orioles minor league recap 7/16: Jackson Holliday has three hits, Cionel Pérez rehabs in Bowie win

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NYY) 10, Norfolk Tides 2

Things did not go well for Tides’ pitchers last night. Garrett Stallings gave up six runs in two innings and Chayce McDermott gave up three runs in three innings. It was McDermott’s Triple-A debut.

The Tides had seven hits in the game, all singles. Heston Kjerstad led the way with two hits. Connor Norby and Joey Ortiz both singled and walked.

Coby Mayo and Kyle Stowers combined to go 0-for-7, though Mayo drew a walk.

Bowie Baysox 1, Akron RubberDucks (CLE) 0

You’re here to read about Jackson Holliday, so let’s talk Jackson Holliday. After getting two hits in his Double-A debut on Friday, he was right back at it last night. Holliday picked up three singles last night in four at-bats. He’s still looking for his first Double-A extra-base hit, but we’ll let him ease into the next level with five hits in his first nine at-bats.

The only non-Holliday hit in the game came from leadoff batter Billy Cook. Cook hit the first pitch he saw in the game over the left field wall for his 11th home run of the year and the game’s only run.

Another night, another first pitch bomb from Billy Cook! pic.twitter.com/9gi9dtpv2n — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) July 15, 2023

Four Bowie pitchers combined to one-hit Akron, starting with Alex Pham who pitched four hitless innings with two walks. The rehabbing Cionel Pérez followed with 1.2 innings. He walked one and struck out three. The recently promoted Ryan Long vultured the win with 2.1 innings pitched. He gave up the only hit and walked two.

Aberdeen IronBirds 3, Wilmington Blue Rocks (WAS) 2

The Kyle Brnovich rehab tour continued with success. He started the game for the IronBirds and pitched three innings with one hit, no walks, and four strikeouts. This was his third appearance after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2022. He was replaced by Trace Bright, who gave up two runs in four innings. He did strike out five.

On offense, Dylan Beavers had a single and double in the game, drew a bases-loaded walk, and stole a base. Frederick Bencosme reached base three times with a single and two walks.

Delmarva Shorebirds @ Salem Red Sox - Suspended

This game was suspended in the fourth inning with the Red Sox holding a 3-1 lead over the Shorebirds. They will pick it up where it left off tomorrow before their regularly scheduled Sunday afternoon game.

