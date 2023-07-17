Orioles minor league recap 7/17: Norfolk uses the long ball, John Rhodes plays the hero for Bowie

Norfolk Tides 4, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NYY) 3

Norfolk scored all four runs via the long ball. Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers both launched solo shots in the first, and Daz Cameron broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Norby finished 2-for-4, while Stowers and Cameron went deep with their only knock.

.@daz_cameron16 breaks the tie with a two-run shot to left and the Tides are back in front!



E6 | Norfolk 4, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/oRwOJYwpR1 — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) July 16, 2023

Ryan McKenna tallied a pair of hits and scored on Cameron’s homer. Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo each recorded a hit in three trips, but Joey Ortiz finished 0-for-4.

Bruce Zimmermann limited the RailRiders to two runs over five innings. The former big leaguer allowed four hits, one walk and struck out five. Logan Gillaspie earned the save with a scoreless ninth.

The win clinched a series victory for Norfolk.

Bowie Baysox 6, Akron RubberDucks (CLE) 5

John Rhodes tied the game at five with an RBI single in the seventh and walked it off with another base hit in the bottom of the ninth. Anthony Servideo led off the ninth with a single, advanced to second on an error, and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Donta’ Williams. Akron elected to intentionally walk Jackson Holliday, but Rhodes played the hero once again. Rhodes and Servideo both recorded multi-hit games.

Rhodes walks it off to cap off a stellar weekend! pic.twitter.com/s1iYtZGKa1 — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) July 16, 2023

Cade Povich mimicked Zimmermann with five innings of two-run ball. Povich allowed five hits, walked two, and struck out seven. Houston Roth let the RubberDucks back in the game, but Xavier Moore picked up the victory with a scoreless ninth.

Wilmington Blue Rocks (WAS) 2, Aberdeen IronBirds 1

Aberdeen managed only three hits in the 2-1 loss. Frederick Bencosme drove in the only run with a double after a pair of walks. Bencosme finished 2-for-4, while Isaac Bellony added a triple and a walk.

Cooper Chandler took the loss after allowing only one run in four innings. Dylan Heid, an 11th-round pick from 2021, struck out the side in the top of the ninth.

Delmarva Shorebirds 6, Salem Red Sox 4 (Completed game from 7/15)

Saturday’s game was suspended in the fourth inning with the Salem holding a 3-1 lead over the Shorebirds. Delmarva reclaimed the lead with a three-run fifth and tacked on later to ensure the victory.

Stiven Acevedo plated a run with a double in the fifth, and Noelberth Romero followed with a single that scored two. Acevedo finished 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot, and Anderson De Los Santos added a pair of singles. Samuel Basallo doubled in four at bats.

Delmarva Shorebirds 2, Salem Red Sox 1 F/7

Delmarva returned to the field and bested Salem in a seven inning contest. Carter Young scored Acevedo with a grounder in the first, and Erison Placencia gave the Shorebirds the lead for good despite grounding into a double play with the bases loaded.

Zack Showalter started and allowed a run in three innings. Deivy Cruz followed with four scoreless innings. Cruz allowed only two hits, struck out four, and did not walk a batter

