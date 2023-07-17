Monday night Orioles game thread: vs. Dodgers, 7:05

Graysong Rodriguez returns to the mound tonight for the Orioles. The former top pitching prospect flashed potential in his first 10 outings, but a lack of control forced a return to Triple-A. Rodriguez allowed eight earned runs in two of his final three big league starts back in May.

Rodriguez appeared to find his stride with six shutout innings against the Durham Bulls on July 4th. The 23-year-old struck out 12 and did not walk a batter. Unfortunately, Rodriguez walked three batters during an abridged three-inning appearance his last time out.

There’s no doubt that a locked in Rodriguez could push Baltimore over the edge down the stretch. The Orioles are throwing him to the fire with a Dodger lineup that features Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and several other stars.

Speaking of stars, Adley Rutschman will start behind the plate and catch Rodriguez. Ryan Mountcastle gets the nod at DH, and Ryan O’Hearn will bat cleanup against righty Emmet Sheehan.

Aaron Hicks is back in the lineup, while Cedric Mullins remains day-to-day. Anthony Santander and Colton Cowser will complete the outfield. Austin Hays will receive the day off after he replaced Hicks yesterday at the last minute.

Ramón Urías will take the hot corner with Gunnar Henderson playing short. Adam Frazier completes the lineup at second base.

Orioles lineup

Gunnar Henderson SS Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander RF Ryan O’Hearn 1B Ryan Mountcastle DH Aaron Hicks CF Colton Cowser LF Ramón Urías 3B Adam Frazier 2B

Starter: RHP Grayson Rodriguez