Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where you can’t win them all

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! It may not feel so happy after the Orioles’ loss last night, but losing one game after winning eight straight isn’t such a terrible outcome. And thanks to a walk-off win by the Rangers over the Rays, the Orioles remain just one game back of first place in the AL East.

It’s unfortunate that what looked like a great outing from Grayson Rodriguez turned into a five-inning, four-run effort. But if you watched the game you saw what looked like an improved Rodriguez, one who makes me look forward to his next start. The Dodgers were able to get two runners on against Rodriguez to start the sixth inning, and Bryan Baker offered no relief.

A grand slam put the Orioles behind and sent them to their first loss since July 4th, a pretty good stretch that sounds even better thanks to the All-Star break in the middle. Alex Church has the full details on the loss.

Today the Orioles will attempt to get back on track in game two against the Dodgers. Tyler Wells will take the mound, facing off against Michael Grove. Grove is sporting a 6.89 ERA in 11 games (eight starts). Time to bounce back!

Links

5 trade destinations for Blake Snell if the San Diego Padres decide to sell - Friars on Base

This Padres blog suggests the Orioles as a possible landing spot for Blake Snell. What say you, Camden Chatters? Good fit?

Orioles reset: The Manny Machado trade started Baltimore’s rebuild 5 years ago. Here are 5 moves from it paying off now.

It's been five years since the Orioles traded Manny Machado. It seems like it's been a lifetime since Manny wore black and orange. Nathan Ruiz looks at five moves since then that set up this year's success.

Jon Meoli: Rodriguez’s return gives the Orioles 2 weeks to decide whether a trade is needed - The Baltimore Banner

Be good, Grayson. Please.

Orioles sign Enrique Bradfield Jr., their 1st round pick; 2nd round pick Mac Horvath also signs - BaltimoreBaseball.com

The first two draft picks are signed! Bradfield signed for $4,169,700, which was full slot value. Horvath signed for slightly under.

Birthday and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have just one Orioles birthday buddy. Rudy May pitched in 61 games for the Orioles from 1976-77. Today he celebrates his 79th birthday.

On this day in 1955, Jim Wilson made his Orioles debut with a two-hitter against the White Sox. The Orioles won 3-0.

In 2001, a train derailed in Baltimore during a doubleheader between the Orioles and the Rangers. The train carried toxic substances so the second game had to be postponed.

In 2002, Melvin Mora tied a major league record by being hit by a pitch three times. The Orioles still lost.

In 2015, Chris Tillman gave up a single to leadoff batter Ian Kinsler and then went on to combine with Zack Britton to pitch a one-hitter. Tillman pitched the first eight innings and Britton pitched the ninth for his 24th save.