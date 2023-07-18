Orioles 2023 draft pick signing tracker

The Orioles finished off their 2023 draft class over the All-Star break with a total of 22 players selected over the draft’s 20 rounds. They will turn their energy towards signing as many of those players as they can until the July 25 deadline for signing this year’s picks.

The team announced the signing of its top two picks, first rounder Enrique Bradfield Jr. and second rounder Mac Horvath, before Monday’s game. Horvath was introduced to the crowd at Oriole Park at Camden Yards during the game against the Dodgers. Bradfield will probably get Tuesday to himself.

In the five-round draft in 2020 and in the first 20-round draft two years ago, the Orioles signed every player they chose. That did not happen last year, as the O’s drafted a few late-round speculative players who they probably figured would go back to school. The O’s seem to have drafted similarly in 2023. They’ll probably sign at least 20 but not all 22.

The Orioles total bonus pool

The most important thing for who the Orioles will or won’t sign is MLB’s slot value system. Each pick in the first ten rounds is assigned a dollar value. Add them up and you get a team’s total bonus pool. Talk about over slot or under slot is relative to each pick’s value. Players with more leverage - just-graduated-from-high school kids and college sophomores - are more likely to get over slot. Players with less, like college seniors or players drafted in excess of a consensus view of their talent, tend to get under slot.

The first round Orioles pick at #17 had a slot value of $4,169,700. That tapers all the way down to slot value for the tenth round pick of $167,000. In all, the Orioles bonus pool is $10,534,800.

Unsigned picks in the first ten rounds result in the team losing that amount of its bonus pool. For each player taken after the tenth round, the first $125,000 of signing bonus does not apply to the pool. A team can exceed its pool by up to 5% with only a tax on the overage. There are stiffer penalties beyond that, but no team has ever chosen to pay them in a decade. With the 5% on top, the Orioles have $11,061,540 in the pool to play with.

The official signings

Reported bonuses in parenthesis where available.

Still undetermined

CB Round B, #63: Jackson Baumeister - RHP - Florida State

- RHP - Florida State Round 3, #86: Kiefer Lord - RHP - Washington

- RHP - Washington Round 3, #100: Tavien Josenberger - OF - Arkansas

- OF - Arkansas Round 4, #118: Levi Wells - RHP - Texas State

- RHP - Texas State Round 5, #154: Jake Cunningham - OF - UNC-Charlotte

- OF - UNC-Charlotte Round 6, #181: Jacob Cravey - RHP - Samford

- RHP - Samford Round 7, #211: Teddy Sharkey - RHP - Coastal Carolina

- RHP - Coastal Carolina Round 8, #241: Braxton Bragg - RHP - Dallas Baptist

- RHP - Dallas Baptist Round 9, #271: Zach Fruit - RHP - Troy

- RHP - Troy Round 10, #301: Matthew Etzel - OF - Southern Mississippi

- OF - Southern Mississippi Round 11, #331: Nestor German - RHP - Seattle University

- RHP - Seattle University Round 12, #361: Blake Money - RHP - LSU

- RHP - LSU Round 13, #391: Riley Cooper - LHP - LSU

- LHP - LSU Round 14, #421: Michael Forret - RHP - State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota

- RHP - State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota Round 15, #451: Qrey Lott - OF - Lowndes HS (Georgia)

- OF - Lowndes HS (Georgia) Round 16, #481: Cole Urman - C - Cal State Fullerton

- C - Cal State Fullerton Round 17, #511: Zane Barnhart - RHP - Hillsdale College

- RHP - Hillsdale College Round 19, #571: Kollin Ritchie - SS - Atoka HS (Oklahoma)

- SS - Atoka HS (Oklahoma) Round 20, #601: Jalen Vasquez - SS - North Greenville

The tough and probably unlikely sign out of this group is the 19th round pick, Ritchie, who is committed to attend Oklahoma State and may be looking for more than the Orioles can offer him.

Undrafted free agents

Jack Maruskin - RHP - Frostburg State

- RHP - Frostburg State Ty Weatherly - RHP - Ball State

Maruskin had also recently been playing for the Frederick Keys in the MLB Draft League.

Officially not signings (unless there’s a surprise)

Round 18, #541: Tanner Witt - RHP - Texas

Witt tweeted “unfinished business” the day after the draft, which is generally a sign a player is returning to college. However, last year the Orioles did have a late surprise signing of 17th round pick Carter Young, who’d signaled his intention to transfer to LSU for his senior year and ended up signing instead.