Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs Dodgers, 7:05

Today is the day after the Orioles’ winning streak ended, which means that it’s time to start a new one. Tyler Wells and his 3.18 ERA are on the mound to try and make that happen. (Just don’t look at his FIP.) On the mound for the Dodgers is Michael Grove, he of a 6.89 ERA. It’s wild to me that the Dodgers have a player starting a game with an ERA that high. Hopefully that bodes well for the Orioles and isn’t going to put them in reverse lock territory.

I love a lineup with Henderson, Rutschman, Cowser, and Westburg, don’t you?

Orioles lineup

Gunnar Henderson - SS Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - DH Ryan O’Hearn - 1B Austin Hays - LF Aaron Hicks - CF Colton Cowser - RF Adam Frazier - 2B Jordan Westburg - 3B

SP: Tyler Wells - RHP

Dodgers lineup

Mookie Betts - 2B Freddie Freeman - 1B Will Smith - C Max Muncy - 3B J.D. Martinez - DH David Peralta - LF Jason Heyward - RF Miguel Rojas - SS James Outman - CF

SP: Michael Grove - RHP

Let’s go O’s!