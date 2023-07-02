Orioles minor league recap 7/2: Baysox lose despite big game from Coby Mayo

Charlotte Knights 3, Norfolk Tides 2 - F/10

Garrett Stallings’s second Triple-A start went quite a bit better than his first. In six innings he gave up one run, which came on a solo home run in the top of the first. He struck out nine with no walks and four hits.

The Tides scored twice in the first when Josh Lester doubled in the rehabbing Ryan Mountcastle, who had singled. Lester was then knocked in by Joey Ortiz (CC’s #7 prospect). Mountcastle had a four hits in the game; Ortiz had three. Heston Kjerstad (#10) and Connor Norby (#9) both had 0-fers though Kjerstad picked up a walk.

Colton Cowser (#5) did not play. Speculate as you wish.

The Tides held a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth but Logan Gillaspie blew the save in the 9th and the lead in the 10th to lose the game.

Box Score

Somerset Patriots (NYY) 9, Bowie Baysox 5

Coby Mayo (#8) is the one we all care about at Bowie, so I’ll start with him. He walked, doubled, and hit his 16th home run of the year. His OPS is now up to 1.037. Get this guy to Norfolk, already!

Coby Mayo has the first firework of the night! pic.twitter.com/WTuHLJtLZt — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) July 2, 2023

Jud Fabian (#13) and John Rhodes were hitless, but it was a big night for the bottom of the lineup. Billy Cook, Joseph Rosa, and Anthony Servideo each had two hits. The rehabbing James McCann went 0-for-5 and made a throwing error.

It was a tough game for the pitchers, including starter Carlos Tavera, who gave up three runs in five innings. Shoutout to Keagan Gillies for being the only one of the four pitchers not to give up any runs.

Box Score

Winston-Salem Dash (CWS) 7, Aberdeen IronBirds 3

Kyle Virbitsky, the other player that the A’s sent to the Orioles with Cole Irvin, struck out six in five innings. He gave up two runs on five hits. Relief pitcher Juan Nuñez had a rough time, coughing up five runs in four innings.

The IronBirds had just five hits in the game, one of which was a two-run homer by Maxwell Costes. Frederick Bencosme (#20), who started the game on the bench, came in as a pinch runner and then walked in his only plate appearance. Dylan Beavers (#11) and Jackson Holliday (#3) each had one hit, with Holliday also walking twice. Max Wagner (#16) went 0-for-4.

Box Score

Delmarva Shorebirds 6, Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE) 4, F/10

Starting pitcher Zack Showalter had a fine night, striking out six with one hit and one walk in 3.2 innings. The Shorebirds were up 3-2 in the ninth but Lynchburg tied the game to push it to extra innings.

Samuel Basallo (#14) started the game 0-for-4 but got a big hit in the 10th, a two-run single to make the score 6-3. Those two runs ended up being the difference as the Hillcats scored a run in the bottom of the 10th.

Samuel Basallo drives in two more to put us up 6-3!!!#FlyTogether | #Birdland pic.twitter.com/fLomaZJrZi — Delmarva Shorebirds (@shorebirds) July 2, 2023

Box Score

Today’s Schedule